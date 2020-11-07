 Overwatch’s McCree hits the big screen with perfect Toy Story skin idea - Dexerto
Overwatch’s McCree hits the big screen with perfect Toy Story skin idea

Published: 7/Nov/2020 1:14

by Bill Cooney
Woody McCree Overwatch skin
Disney/Blizzard Entertainment

One Overwatch fan has created a perfect 3D skin idea for McCree that transforms him into fellow fictional cowboy Woody from Disney’s Toy Story.

If there’s one thing Overwatch players can all agree on, it’s that adding more hero skins to the game would never be a bad thing, and seeing as how its community is one of the most creative out there, it’s no surprise that there always seems to be a new concept or idea being shared.

One of the best ideas we’ve seen recently turns McCree into another well-known cowboy, Woody from Toy Story, created by accomplished Overwatch tinkerer andygmb.

The sharpshooter looks right at home in blue jeans and the trademark yellow shirt. Seeing this skin also makes you realize the two’s hats are extremely similar to begin with.

McCree is fittingly devoid of facial hair, and while this is a bit unsettling, it is accurate along with the shiny, obviously plastic hair.

As an extra touch, he even has “Andy” written on the bottom of his boot, another nod to Toy Story and fitting, since this skin idea was made by andygmb.

Woody McCree
andygmb
McCree could use a “Reach for the sky” voiceline to go with this skin.

Sadly, Overwatch isn’t known for it’s crossover skins. Though a few have happened before, the chances of Blizzard getting Disney on board are probably pretty slim. If you’re still itching for more skins following the Halloween Terror event though, you won’t have to wait too long.

The Winter Wonderland event should get going towards the beginning of December based on previous years, and there should be plenty of new skins coming with it to collect, even if Woody McCree isn’t there.

Pokemon fans pet fish unbelievably manages to beat game all by itself

Published: 7/Nov/2020 1:08

by Brent Koepp
pokemon sapphire pet fish
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Unsplash

A Pokemon player’s pet fish went viral after incredibly managing to beat Gen III’s Ruby & Sapphire during a livestream – yes, you read that right.

The lovable Siamese fighting fish went viral in June after its fish tank was mapped to be able to control Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. Viewers tuned in live to watch the aquatic animal defeat two Gym Leaders.

Over four months later, the Japanese fan’s pet had one final showdown with Hoenn Champion Steven Stone. After an epic battle, the adorable creature has emerged victorious.

fish plays pokemon
Twitter: @Mutekimaru_ch
The Pokemon fan created a way for their fish to play the RPGs.

Pet fish manages to beat Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

Pokemon YouTuber Mutekimaru Channel creatively rigged up the fish tank so that when one of its bettas swam into one of the quadrants, it would move the character in-game and select an action.

On November 6, the dedicated fan’s experiment came to a triumphant end when their pet fish was able to secure the victory against the Gen III’s final Trainer battle.

Twitter user Skeletondoggy tweeted about the livestream as it was happening. “THE FISH PLAYING THROUGH RUBY JUST GOT TO STEVEN AND IS BEATING THE SH*T OUT OF HIM,” he exclaimed. According to the viewer, the pet fish used Water-type ‘mon Walrein’s Iceball move to win.

Pokemon fans were floored by the pet’s ability to beat the third-generation RPG. Skeleton tweeted again about the stream in shock, and exclaimed, “I GENUINELY CANNOT F**KING BELIEVE THIS.”

fish beating pokemon
Twitter
The fish managed to beat the game after over 3,000 hours.

Mutekimaru used multiple pet fishes to beat the game, and would swap out animals to give them rest. It took the bettas multiple attempts to bring down the champion, before eventually emerging victorious. In a November 6 tweet, the Japanese player revealed it took over 3,185 hours for the aquatic animals to reach the final battle.

Incredibly, the pet fish have also broken other records involving Ruby & Sapphire, such as being the first to discover a new glitch in Gen III RPG in over 18 years.

While the story certainly seems ridiculous, it really just goes to show how deep players’ love goes for the popular Game Freak franchise.