 Best Overwatch tricks to dominate as the new buffed Soldier 76 - Dexerto
Overwatch

Best Overwatch tricks to dominate as the new buffed Soldier 76

Published: 6/Nov/2020 19:28

by Michael Gwilliam
Soldier 76 trick guide
YouTube/KarQ

Soldier 76

Soldier 76 is one of Overwatch’s oldest heroes and he’s received some major attention from the devs lately with some major buffs. These buffs do change how to best utilize him, and there has been some confusion on how this affects certain matchups. Until now.

Overwatch YouTuber Nathan ‘KarQ’ Chan enlisted the help of former pro André ‘IDDQD’ Dahlström to show off the best tricks for players to succeed and rank up as the new and improved 76.

The first thing that IDDQD recommends is that players learn to control the new recoil in the practice range or special Workshop modes. Mastering the recoil will allow you to deal huge amounts of damage that otherwise would have been canceled out by the gun’s spread.

One important thing to keep in mind when dueling an Orisa is how fast Soldier can destroy her 600 HP barrier. With the help of a Helix Rocket and 26 bullets that deal 19 damage each, you alone can shred it in only three seconds.

Soldier 76 fires at foes
Blizzard Entertainment
Soldier 76’s buffs let him burn down enemies faster.

Considering her shield cooldown is 10 seconds, you can create a nice opening for you and your team to force Fortify or even eliminate her outright.

Against Roadhog, Soldier 76 can be a huge savior for his teammates. Right as Hog tries to land a hook, Soldier’s Helix Rocket can boop him out of position, causing the tank to miss the hook completely.

When fighting a Wrecking Ball, a unique trick is to use his own Piledriver ability to your own advantage. While some maps have areas that Soldier can’t rocket jump to, you can use it while in the air due to the Piledriver to boost yourself higher up.

If you’re dueling an Echo, be sure to use biotic field if you’re hit by her Sticky Bombs or she starts using Focusing Beam to negate the damage. Aside from that, being able to track her and adjust the recoil of your gun should result in easy kills.

For McCree and Reaper, IDDQD believes the main goal should be to keep your distance as Soldier should be able to win at mid-long range. However, if either can close the gap, the matchup swings in their favor. Be sure to keep the fights to areas that favor you.

A big way to deal with Sombra is to instinctively throw down Biotic Field right as you hear the unstealth voice or EMP activation.

Soldier 76 getting hit by Piledriver
YouTube/KarQ
Soldier 76 can use Hammond’s Piledriver against him.

In a fight against a Torbjorn, it’s best to take the Turret out first. Right as he throws it down, IDDQD recommends firing a Helix Rocket because the Turret starts off at low HP. Once it’s out of the picture, focus down the Torb.

Ana can be a difficult target if you’re fighting her head-to-head. Instead, if you can get an angle where you can hit her from the side as she’s scoped in. A Helix Rocket and some shots can make short work of the sniper healer.

Soldier 76 vs Torb
YouTube/KarQ
Save Helix Rocket for Torbjorn’s Turret.

Saving Helix Rocket against Baptiste’s Immortality Field is key in the match-up as it will make burning down the lamp much easier giving your team an important edge in the team fight.

Soldier 76 is one of the most popular heroes in the game, so be sure to practice these tricks, know your matchups and be prepared to climb in Competitive Season 25.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC

Published: 6/Nov/2020 19:49

by Nate Searl
EA SPORTS

Mason Mount SBC

Road to the Final is back in FIFA 21 and comes with a ton of new Squad Building Challenges. Here’s how you can complete Mason Mount’s to get yourself an exclusive 83 overall card. 

Road to the Final cards are finally here in FIFA 21 and the first event-themed SBC features Mason Mount from Chelsea in the Premier League. The English CAM sees a nice overall rating boost up to 83.

Here’s a look at the new card and the challenges.

FIFA 21 Mount Road to the Final in-game stats

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTWIZ
Mason Mount’s Road to the Final in-game stats

Mount is normally an 80 OVR, so he gets some massive stat boosts for his Road to the Final SBC card. The most notable and impactful change is his huge increase in pace from 74 to 80. Since Pace is so crucial to success in FIFA 21, this is a big change.

He also gets small increases in every other stat. His biggest weakness is his 3-star skill moves. Given that he’s a Premier League player, this card is well worth adding to your squad if you’re in need of a decent CAM.

Mason Mount SBC

You will need to complete two different challenges to get your hands on the new Road to the Final card. The first is Top Form and the Second is Chelsea, here are the requirements, solutions, and costs to complete:

Top Form

  • Number of players from the Premier League: Min. 1
  • TOTW Players: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min. 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 75
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete Top Form

This solution costs around 24,000 FIFA 21 FUT coins and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

Chelsea

  • Number of players from Chelsea: Min. 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in squad: 11

Solution:

FIFA 21 Mason Mount Road to the Final SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s how to complete the Chelsea challenge

This challenge should cost around 60,000 FUT coins and doesn’t require loyalty or position changes.

Is the Mason Mount SBC worth doing?

Whether this SBC is worth doing depends on how badly you need a Premier League CAM. If you already have players like Kevin De Bruyne or Kai Havertz in FIFA 21, you might want to save your coins. The combined cost of the SBC is around 84,000, which is pretty pricey for an 83 overall.

On the other hand, if you don’t have a ton of coins for top-tier midfielders, investing in this card is a great idea. Mount should be a reliable midfielder capable of decent dribbling, passing, and shooting skills.