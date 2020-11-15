 Nightmare Overwatch bug returns and sends teammates to other maps - Dexerto
Overwatch

Nightmare Overwatch bug returns and sends teammates to other maps

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:44

by Theo Salaun
Winston screaming in Overwatch
Blizzard

Overwatch is by no means an easy game, but it can become infinitely more difficult now that a nightmarish bug, which exiles a teammate to a completely different map, has apparently returned.

It’s nothing new to be playing down a teammate, whether it’s Widowmaker one-tricks, rogue Wrecking Balls, or any number of other independent heroes, we’ve become familiar with playing against uneven odds.

Still, at least your flanking Widow can maybe hit a few shots and, your annoying Hammond can distract the enemies on point. They might not be on mic or communicating at all, but at least they’re there.

Now, an Overwatch bug has returned to the limelight, one that’s capable of literally banishing a teammate to the shadow realm. Luckily, it seems to be restricted to Control maps like Lijiang Tower or Ilios. The glitch can accidentally cause one player to spawn into one of the other two stages while their remaining teammates are forced to play against a full six.

our dps was stuck in another map for an entire round from Overwatch

In the example shared by ‘greenIantern_’ on Reddit, during the second round of a match on Lijiang Tower, their team was getting absolutely decimated by the opposition on Control Center. Then, when they die and can spectate teammates, they find out that one of their DPS players, a Soldier 76, is actually stuck in the spawn room of the garden map.

The Soldier 76 comrade is seen pacing around, staring intently at the spawn doors, as the kill feed lights up on the top right of the screen. Sadly, his teammates are falling left and right to an enemy team who are blessed by having two DPS (one of which, a Pharah, the Soldier would normally be expected to counter).

In replies to the video, it is reinforced that this bug has, in fact, been around in Overwatch for ages. But, it appears that it is so rare that Blizzard Entertainment have yet to respond or try to fix it.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment from the Overwatch subreddit
Reddit
Reddit appears unsurprised by this bug, but have some interesting solutions for it in mind.

While ‘owjim’ clarifies that this rare bug is ancient, but has never been addressed, a response by ‘Belviathan’ shows just how far frustration has come. Suggesting that they “would love to see this in OWL,” Reddit’s OW fans suggest that maybe developers would pay attention to the issue if it happened during a high-stakes Overwatch League contest.

It’s unclear what causes the bug (internet connection issues, possibly) or how it can be fixed, with just one solution raised: leave the match and rejoin. For now, one has to simply hope that they don’t run into the issue before Blizzard takes a look at it.

And, fortunately, it doesn’t seem common enough to be a major threat to most games.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War dev confirms weapon & streak balancing coming soon

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:42 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 15:43

by Connor Bennett
Black Ops Cold War character pointing a gun
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Tony Flame, Treyarch’s lead designer, has confirmed that the CoD developers are planning to roll out some changes to weapons and scorestreaks, perhaps even before the start of Black Ops Cold War Season 1. 

Even though the Black Ops Cold War year has barely gotten rolling, players – both casual and professional – have already been discussing changes. 

The attention has, for the most part, centered around the ongoing skill-based matchmaking debate with players like Nadeshot pleading with the devs to dial back the SBMM for the time being. 

Others, though, have focused on trying to get the devs to make changes to certain weapons as well as the scorestreaks system that has been criticized since the beta period. 

Black Ops Cold War characters fighting on the Moscow map
Treyarch
Cold War players have been asking for numerous changes already.

Well, it appears as if they’ll get this wish in the near future as Tony Flame confirmed that Treyarch are looking to make some changes. 

“There WILL be Weapon, Scorestreak, and more balance changes coming in with Season 1, if not sooner,” the Treyarch designer tweeted on November 15. “Already seeing some interesting trends in the analytics, but it’s too soon for conclusions.” 

The dev also noted that they are taking community feedback on-board too. “If you’re giving feedback, know that we see it and are taking it into consideration,” he added. 

Weapons like the MP5, Krig, and XM4 have jumped out ahead of the pack as some of the game’s most powerful, and fans would certainly like to see them being tweaked prior to Season 1, which is currently slated to begin on December 10.

At the end of the day, though, the final decisions lay with Treyarch and as noted, changes could come beforehand. They are the ones with all the data, and while they’ll certainly take player feedback onboard, changes will only happen if they make sense on all fronts and don’t ruin the multiplayer experience.