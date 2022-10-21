Overwatch team celebrates Halloween with amazing Soldier 76 Halo OW2 skin

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

As Overwatch 2’s Halloween event approaches, a team teased players with an incredible Soldier 76 Master Chief Halo skin that would be an amazing unlock in a spooky Battle Pass.

There’s still no word on what will happen with Overwatch 2 if and when Microsoft’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard goes through, but fans have been hoping for some epic crossover potential.

With Halloween fast approaching and a new PvE mode over the horizon, the Overwatch League’s New York Excelsior showcased how awesome a Halo-themed skin could be in a Battle Pass.

In a post on Twitter, the OWL squad revealed an incredible Halloween Battle Pass with the first unlock available being a Spartan 76 – a perfect combination of both the Halo and Overwatch franchises.

Fans amazed by Master Chief x Soldier 76 Overwatch 2 skin

The spooky Battle Pass skin features Soldier 76 dressed perfectly as Master Chief, making OW’s old-school DPS hero the Halo mascot.

“If we made the next battle pass, would you cop this skin?” the team asked.

Right away players chimed in, commenting how they’d buy it in a “heartbeat” if it was actually added to the game.

“How have they not given this skin, or something similar to Soldier 76 yet?” one pondered.

“That would be an awesome collab,” Twitch streamer NyanSox remarked.

This isn’t the first time that an OWL team has crafted their own Halo-themed Soldier 76 skin either. Previously, the Washington Justice posted how they’d make it shortly after the Microsoft deal was announced.

Microsoft Soldier 76 would be a good fit for a Halo skin.

For now, Blizzard hasn’t said if there are any plans to actually do a Halo crossover, but Overwatch VP Jon Spector has said he’s very interested in exploring the possibility of collaborations given the success Fortnite has had.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but if the response to this mock-up is any indication, fans would absolutely go crazy over the Halo and Overwatch universes coming together.