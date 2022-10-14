Overwatch 2 Halloween event 2022: Start date, skins, new PvE mode, Junkenstein’s Revenge

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

It wouldn’t be Overwatch without a Halloween special, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Overwatch 2 Halloween event, Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

Overwatch 2 went live at the beginning of October, and ultimately, the launch was riddled with issues ranging from long server queue times, hidden content and skins, and more. However, developer Blizzard has been working to iron out these initial issues, with the game now running much smoother than it did when it first release.

Despite having just gone live, Overwatch 2 is already getting a special event for players to sink their teeth into. This first OW2 event centered around the festive holiday commonly known as Halloween. Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride will be coming to Overwatch 2 later this month.

Fans of the original Overwatch will recognize this upcoming event, with a few changes and an updated mode sure to keep things fresh for returning players and exciting for new ones. For those interested, here’s everything you need to know about Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride before it arrives in Overwatch 2.

Contents:

Given that Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride is a Halloween-themed event, players can expect it to be running to coincide with the holiday. The initial details of the event can be found in a recent Overwatch blog post.

That being said, Overwatch players can expect the game’s annual Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge, to return on October 25, 2022. The event will then run until November 8, 2022.

Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride new PvE mode

Blizzard Entertainment The Overwatch 2 Halloween event will serve as a follow-up to the original Junkenstien’s Revenge.

Wrath of the Bride is shaping up to be a successor to the original Junkerstein’s Revenge game mode that was featured throughout the original Overwatch every Halloween season. Junkerstein’s Revenge gives players the chance to work together in a 4-player co-op horde mode, with players having to work together to survive wave after wave of “Zomnics.”

This co-op gameplay is against waves different to the usual player vs player game modes the game is known for. Based on early images for Wrath of the Bride, the playable characters this time around will be Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Ashe.

And while the original Junkenstein’s Revenge featured Junkrat as the main villain, Wrath of the Bride will introduce Sombra as a new big bad.

New content and skins coming in Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride

With special-themed events come brand-new and unique skins. From the images released so far, we can see that Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko will all be getting brand-new skins, with other characters still yet to be confirmed.

Sojourn’s new skin appears to be some kind of noir detective look, with Junker Queen’s very different and more akin to her usual get-up as a Mad Max type character. In keeping with the Halloween theme, Kiriko is decked out in a witch skin, one that players online are already loving.

Keep checking back on this page to get all the latest information, news, and updates on the upcoming Overwatch 2 Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. For all things Overwatch 2, check out Dexerto’s full coverage on the game here.