Overwatch player transforms V into Sombra in Cyberpunk 2077

With Cyberpunk 2077 finally launching, players have allowed their ne0-dystopian fashion fantasies to become reality, but one Overwatch player has decided to transform V into DPS hero Sombra.

Clearly the Overwatch character that would be best suited to Cyberpunk’s neo-dystopian metropolis is Sombra. It’s easy to imagine our favorite hacker weaving her way through the back alleys of Night City looking to cause some chaos.

Sombra has popped up in other games this year, including in the newest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, where her hairstyle is available for players who chose Night Elf as their race. So, it’s hardly a surprise that her iconic cybernetic style has made its way into the Cyberpunk matrix.

One player has now used the game’s customisation options to fuse their Overwatch and Cyberpunk dreams together by turning V into Sombra.

Overwatch fan creates Sombra in Cyberpunk

When Cyberpunk kicks off, you have to customize V, your character. They can be male or female, but either sex certainly boasts a whole host of cool looking features. Many of these features are reminiscent of the infamous Overwatch anti-hero, and one fan has replicated her look to a T (or, well, a V).

Karl_DRG has replicated our favorite Overwatch misfit in Cyberpunk. V is seen sporting Sombra’s iconic magenta hair with one side shaven, alongside the olive skin that marks her proud Mexican heritage.

V’s eyes, makeup, lips and nose are all perfectly sculpted to emulate her Overwatch counterpart, and there’s a tough but mischievous note in the way that she smiles. It’s this deadly little smirk that really makes Karl_DRG’s version of Sombra stand out.

This is possibly one of the coolest crossovers ever, and it will certainly inspire Sombra mains to take on the challenge of recreating their favorite hacker.

So we’ll be right back, we’ve got a few adjustments we need to make to our V real quick. In the meantime though, stick with Dexerto for all the latest Cyberpunk news.