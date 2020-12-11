Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Overwatch player transforms V into Sombra in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 11/Dec/2020 13:34

by Lauren Bergin
Sombra Los Muertos Skin Cyberpunk Night City
CD Projekt Red, Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Sombra

With Cyberpunk 2077 finally launching, players have allowed their ne0-dystopian fashion fantasies to become reality, but one Overwatch player has decided to transform V into DPS hero Sombra.

Clearly the Overwatch character that would be best suited to Cyberpunk’s neo-dystopian metropolis is Sombra. It’s easy to imagine our favorite hacker weaving her way through the back alleys of Night City looking to cause some chaos.

Sombra has popped up in other games this year, including in the newest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, where her hairstyle is available for players who chose Night Elf as their race. So, it’s hardly a surprise that her iconic cybernetic style has made its way into the Cyberpunk matrix.

One player has now used the game’s customisation options to fuse their Overwatch and Cyberpunk dreams together by turning V into Sombra.

Blizzard EntertainmentIt’s pretty easy to imagine Sombra as a Netrunner in Cyberpunk 2077.

Overwatch fan creates Sombra in Cyberpunk

When Cyberpunk kicks off, you have to customize V, your character. They can be male or female, but either sex certainly boasts a whole host of cool looking features. Many of these features are reminiscent of the infamous Overwatch anti-hero, and one fan has replicated her look to a T (or, well, a V).

Karl_DRG has replicated our favorite Overwatch misfit in Cyberpunk. V is seen sporting Sombra’s iconic magenta hair with one side shaven, alongside the olive skin that marks her proud Mexican heritage.

V’s eyes, makeup, lips and nose are all perfectly sculpted to emulate her Overwatch counterpart, and there’s a tough but mischievous note in the way that she smiles. It’s this deadly little smirk that really makes Karl_DRG’s version of Sombra stand out.

My best attempt to create Sombra as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077 from r/Overwatch

This is possibly one of the coolest crossovers ever, and it will certainly inspire Sombra mains to take on the challenge of recreating their favorite hacker.

So we’ll be right back, we’ve got a few adjustments we need to make to our V real quick. In the meantime though, stick with Dexerto for all the latest Cyberpunk news.

Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud loses his head in Cyberpunk 2077, literally

Published: 11/Dec/2020 10:52 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 10:56

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Twitch: shroud

Share

CyberPunk 2077 shroud

With Night City free to explore, players all over the world are heading into Cyberpunk 2077 to live their best life. As with any game, though, people are experiencing bugs. While mostly visual oddities, Shroud experienced a bug that left him, well, headless.

Like many streamers all around the world, such as Cohh Carnage, xQC, and Dr Disrespect, Shroud has been playing his way through the hotly-awaited game. Taking his viewers on a wild ride through Nigh City and what hides around every corner, he’s also come face to face with some absolutely hilarious bugs.

Headless Shroud

Shroud has been streaming the game since it was made available to industry names and streamers, which was December 9 – a day before its worldwide launch.

In one recent hilarious bug that was clipped over on Twitch, we see his player character step out of his vehicle, headless. Literally headless.

Finding this absolutely hilarious, he starts jumping around outside of his vehicle screaming, “Oh, no, dude!” through a fit of laughter. His community of viewers found it equally hysterical.

With the camera locked into a third-person view due to being in a vehicle, fans were treated to a unique perspective to this bug; something that would go amiss with the regular first-person perspective.

People are experiencing bugs galore throughout their personal Night City – with Reddit users discussing the impact of these issues on the perception of Cyberpunk and what it means for the state of the game as we move away from release day.

User thrill_ho13 stated that “I feel there is a good game here, but all these bugs are taking away my ability to be immersed in the game.”

Comment from discussion thrill_ho103’s comment from discussion "State of Cyberpunk 2077 & /r/CyberpunkGame megathread.".

As we move through the month of December, it’ll be interesting to see how fans continue to react to the game.

CD Projekt Red will also need to restore some trust in their player base. One way this can be fixed is with a patch outside of the Day 1 drop. This would aid in starting to smooth out some of these initial growing pains people have faced.

One thing is for sure, though. While there might be some annoying glitches to deal with, some of them – you just have to admit – are hilarious.