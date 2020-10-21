Overwatch players demand fix for controversial Halloween map - Dexerto

It’s Halloween time again, and that means the Overwatch Halloween Terror event is in full swing – and with it come some unique map changes on Eichenwalde, Blizzard World, and Hollywood. However, not everyone is on board with the new decorations.

While the maps may look nice with their Halloween horror makeover, there are some significant issues with them, primarily on Eichenwalde streets phase.

The German hybrid map can be one of the more challenging points for attackers, as they need to push the payload up a narrow bridge towards the castle.

At this juncture, players used to the normal version of the map tend to use abilities that boop opponents to secure environmental kills. Sadly, the Halloween variant makes doing so nearly impossible right by the left-side doors.

Am I the only person who complains about this? — Kaiser (@ian9721) October 20, 2020

The Halloween version of Eichenwalde places a fence that prevents players from being booped off the map. Normally, Winston players will activate their Primal Rage ultimate and knock enemies off the map as they push from out of the left doors to contest the point.

23-year-old South Korean tank main Sang-hoon ‘Kaiser’ Ryu took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the map’s redesign.

“3 years and this fence still exists in this Halloween map,” he said, posting a picture of the annoying fence. “Am I the only person who complains about this?”

Other players agreed with Kaiser. “The fact that the event maps make actual changes to the map that alter the gameplay is pretty dumb in a competitive game,” one replied.

The complaints aren’t anything new either. Famously, former Overwatch League pro Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel raged after the fence prevented him from knocking a Zarya off the map.

While it’s nice to have special event versions of maps, as xQc noted in his clip, the competitive integrity of the game is damaged by major changes such as this.

Hopefully, Blizzard takes note of this when Overwatch 2 is released or Halloween 2021 rolls around and finally tears the fence down.