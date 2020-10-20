 Annoying Overwatch bug makes elevators worse than they were before - Dexerto
Annoying Overwatch bug makes elevators worse than they were before

Published: 21/Oct/2020 0:09

by Michael Gwilliam
Baptiste on Volskaya
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch fans pleased with the new elevator mechanics that remove RNG shouldn’t get too excited, as a new bug is making them even worse than ever.

The elevators on Hollywood and Volskaya Industries received a major update in the Halloween patch that changed how they function.

Previously, they would go up and down on a set timer, meaning that you could be waiting a few seconds to go up if you weren’t there fast enough. Plus, as no two Overwatch matches are the same, this created an element of luck.

After four years of these shenanigans, Blizzard finally decided to update how the elevators function, with the lifts always being on the bottom and only going up if a player stepped on it – a change that was highly-requested.

Overwatch Hollywood gameplay
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch’s elevators are supposed to be better now.

With luck out of the equation, it would seem like all is right with those maps, right? Wrong. As streamer ‘Bishop352’ found out, the elevators are about as reliable as a McDonald’s ice cream machine.

During an October 19 broadcast, the Diamond-ranked support was defending Volskaya Point B and wanted to take the elevator.

However, for whatever reason, it would never rise, preventing the Ana player from accessing the high ground and leaving him vulnerable.

As you can see in the clip, the player ended up narrowly surviving with under half health before the elevator finally activated.

Unlike wall-running heroes such as Genji and Hanzo (the latter of which decided to not wait for the lift to start working) Ana, like much of the cast, has no such vertical mobility.

Overwatch Volskaya Industries
Blizzard Entertainment
What good is a broken elevator?

Worst of all, this bug can make the new elevators even worse than they were previously; under the previous ones, Bishop352 would have been able to reach the high ground after a few moments of waiting.

Hopefully, this bug ends up being removed in a future update to ensure that all heroes can reach the high ground with ease and the elevators work as intended.

