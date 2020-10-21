 Overwatch pros reacts as Gamsu announces return to LoL - Dexerto
Overwatch pros reacts as Gamsu announces return to LoL

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:09

by Lauren Bergin
Noh ‘Gamsu’ Yeong-Jin of Dallas Fuel has announced his departure from the Overwatch League in an emotional post– but there’s a twist. 

On October 17, Dallas Fuel main tank Gamsu officially announced his retirement from professional Overwatch.

With a track record that included positions on dominant teams such as the Shanghai Dragons, Gamsu’s announcement has truly rocked the Overwatch world. Not many could have predicted this to play out like it has.

While the announcement attracted a wave of disappointed fan tweets lamenting the announcement, Gamsu’s retirement, it also caught the attention of several notable figures in the Overwatch community.

OWL caster Soe Gschwind expressed her support by tweeting that she wishes him “all the best for the future”, commenting on his play style as being a “joy” to watch.

 

In addition to Soe, a collection of OWL players from across multiple different teams came together to wish Gamsu the best for his future. Notable names included Houston Outlaws’ DPS Jeffrey ‘blasé’ Tsang, Boston Uprising’s main tank Cameron ‘Fusions’ Bosworth and Seb ‘numlocked’ Barton of Toronto Defiant.

A final tweet from Jon Spector, the Vice President of the Overwatch League encapsulated the feelings of fans and colleagues alike, where he congratulated Gamsu for being ‘at the top of the world’ in both of his professional game titles: Overwatch and League of Legends.

Gamsu returns to League of Legends

Dallas Observer
While Dallas Fuel have lost a legend, LoL has gained a new one.

Despite what seemed to be a devastating announcement for the Overwatch scene, there’s a silver lining: Gamsu is returning to League of Legends.

Before he made his name on the Overwatch stage the star player made a name for himself as the top laner for League of Legends behemoths Fnatic, with his skills helping score Fnatic third place in the 2016 EU LCS (the predecessor to the current European Championship, the LEC).

His return to the rift spark a great deal of discussion, with the most notable comment coming from current Golden Guardians support Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-Hyun tweeting “GAMSU TOP?”

The news even caught the attention of former Overwatch player turned Valorant pro for FaZe Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty, who reminisced over Gamsu’s dominant performance as a top laner during his EU LCS days.

It’s safe to say that Gamsu had an amazing Overwatch career, but although he leaves the OWL behind he is back on the rift and ready to take on Runeterra.

League of Legends fans will be excited to see the return of a familiar face, and current professional players had best be ready for the return of a giant.

FunPlus Phoenix reportedly returning to CSGO with GODSENT roster

Published: 21/Oct/2020 2:40

by Alan Bernal
FunPlus Phoenix have reportedly entered discussions to acquire the GODSENT roster and return to the CSGO landscape in the coming weeks.

FunPlus Phoenix have had a rather unceremonious start to their journey in CS:GO. Known for winning the League of Legends World Championship in 2019, they looked to enter the popular FPS title through Flashpoint in 2020.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing. They picked up and let go of rosters: first Heroic, then Bad News Bears. Now though, they’re looking like they’re ready to pick up their third, and potentially final roster.

DreamHack
KRYSTAL and the rest of the GODSENT lineup could be making a move to FPX.

GODSENT is reportedly in “advanced discussions” with FunPlus Phoenix to take their roster onboard for the remainder of the year, according to HLTV and DBLTAP.

If the two teams agree to terms, that means that the lineup consisting of Kevin ‘kRYSTAL’ Amend, Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk, Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala, Pavle ‘maden’ Bošković, and Asger ‘farlig’ Jensen would soon wear black and red.

The deal could also bring current GODSENT coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg into the fold with the new org.

In late-September, FunPlus announced Petar ‘peca’ Markovi as the General Manager for both Valorant and CSGO divisions. Now it looks like peca is making an all-in purchase for the EU roster that is ranked 19th in the world at the time of publishing.

Michal Konkol via Riot Games
The FPX banner could fly in CSGO again soon.

The general manager also indicated, regardless of a team-acquisition, that FPX wouldn’t participate in Flashpoint Season 2. Although one of the founding teams, FunPlus will instead “take [their] time and focus on 2021.

“We don’t want to make any rushed decisions, as our main goal is to build a promising, long-lasting roster,” he said.

The org initially expected to play with Heroic’s roster back in March, which would have included Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen among others. Unfortunately, that deal fell through, which prompted FPX to target Swole Patrol’s roster, though that didn’t pan out as well.

Eventually, they temporarily fielded the Bad News Bears for the second leg of Flashpoint 1, after only playing one match prior and forfeiting the rest of the first phase.

While the FPX front office successfully put together a Worlds championship roster in 2019 for League of Legends, it’s going to once again attempt to bring a similar metric of success for CSGO.

Peca teased that there could be “news soon,” and if the reports turn out to be realized FPX could be announcing its acquisition of the GODSENT lineup in the near future.