Overwatch pros reacts as Gamsu announces return to LoL - Dexerto

Noh ‘Gamsu’ Yeong-Jin of Dallas Fuel has announced his departure from the Overwatch League in an emotional post– but there’s a twist.

On October 17, Dallas Fuel main tank Gamsu officially announced his retirement from professional Overwatch.

With a track record that included positions on dominant teams such as the Shanghai Dragons, Gamsu’s announcement has truly rocked the Overwatch world. Not many could have predicted this to play out like it has.

I’m very grateful for the past three years of playing Overwatch, but I have made the decision to retire and pursue League of Legends again. Please continue to cheer for me as I go into this next part of the journey. — Gamsu (@GamsuOW) October 17, 2020

While the announcement attracted a wave of disappointed fan tweets lamenting the announcement, Gamsu’s retirement, it also caught the attention of several notable figures in the Overwatch community.

OWL caster Soe Gschwind expressed her support by tweeting that she wishes him “all the best for the future”, commenting on his play style as being a “joy” to watch.

Thank you for entertaining us all the past few years. Watching you play has been such a joy! I wish you all the best for the future ❤️ — Soe Gschwind (@Soembie) October 18, 2020

In addition to Soe, a collection of OWL players from across multiple different teams came together to wish Gamsu the best for his future. Notable names included Houston Outlaws’ DPS Jeffrey ‘blasé’ Tsang, Boston Uprising’s main tank Cameron ‘Fusions’ Bosworth and Seb ‘numlocked’ Barton of Toronto Defiant.

Goodluck gamsu — Jeffrey Tsang (@blaseOW) October 17, 2020

Good luck Gamsu! — Fusions (@Fusions) October 17, 2020

Good luck man!! — Seb Barton (@numlocked) October 17, 2020

A final tweet from Jon Spector, the Vice President of the Overwatch League encapsulated the feelings of fans and colleagues alike, where he congratulated Gamsu for being ‘at the top of the world’ in both of his professional game titles: Overwatch and League of Legends.

Good luck Gamsu! It’s an amazing accomplishment already that you’ve been at the top of the world in both OW and LoL – excited to see what’s next for you. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) October 17, 2020

Gamsu returns to League of Legends

Despite what seemed to be a devastating announcement for the Overwatch scene, there’s a silver lining: Gamsu is returning to League of Legends.

Before he made his name on the Overwatch stage the star player made a name for himself as the top laner for League of Legends behemoths Fnatic, with his skills helping score Fnatic third place in the 2016 EU LCS (the predecessor to the current European Championship, the LEC).

His return to the rift spark a great deal of discussion, with the most notable comment coming from current Golden Guardians support Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-Hyun tweeting “GAMSU TOP?”

GAMSU TOP? 😱 화이팅 ㅎㅎ — huhi (@huhi) October 17, 2020

The news even caught the attention of former Overwatch player turned Valorant pro for FaZe Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty, who reminisced over Gamsu’s dominant performance as a top laner during his EU LCS days.

good luck Gamsu! I remember watching you back in the day when you were a top laner. Wish you the best of luck and go dominate 😀 — FaZe Rawkus (@Rawkus) October 17, 2020

It’s safe to say that Gamsu had an amazing Overwatch career, but although he leaves the OWL behind he is back on the rift and ready to take on Runeterra.

League of Legends fans will be excited to see the return of a familiar face, and current professional players had best be ready for the return of a giant.