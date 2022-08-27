Overwatch players dance on the grave of “terrible” 2CP maps for OW2

Overwatch players are celebrating the removal of multiple “terrible” 2CP maps as Overwatch 2 will be removing them from play.

Overwatch 2 is changing a ton of how Blizzard’s premiere FPS title operates.

For starters, it’s shifting to a 5v5 format, abandoning the traditional 6v6 that’s been a staple since the original game launched back in 2016. On top of that, Blizzard is also providing updated kits to dozens of heroes in Overwatch, including full-on reworks for some.

However, maybe the most celebrated change is the removal of a trio of 2CP (two control point) maps that players are now celebrating the downfall of.

Blizzard Entertainment Attacking on 2CP can be a nightmare.

Overwatch 2 fans celebrate removal of 2CP maps

A post from user Lucioboops3 went viral on the Overwatch subreddit which praised the removal of three 2CP maps.

They said, “39 days until Overwatch 2, which means 39 days until we don’t have to deal with these terrible maps anymore.”

The maps in question are Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya, all of which are being completely removed from Overwatch 2 when the game finally launches on October 4.

OW players have long bemoaned the maps for years pointing to their suffocating design, and are now going to be taken out entirely from the shooter.

One user in the comment section was sad to see them go, “Still unhappy they’re being removed entirely instead of being reworked whatsoever.”

Despite the OW2 devs hinting the 2CP maps could be repurposed in the future, there’s no solid news on if that will actually happen. It’s hard to see a future where these maps are completely gone from Overwatch, as they are iconic locations, but for now, we say goodbye.