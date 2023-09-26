Overwatch 2 players think this Hero should be removed from the game

There’s always discussion about Overwatch 2 Heroes, but which one would you remove? It’s certainly a heated topic of conversation and players have been debating this point with the same one or two characters cropping up.

Pinpointing the most broken and OP Hero ever or singling out the most stressful role is a subjective area for Overwatch 2 players. It’s largely difficult to come to a concrete conclusion, but the same names will pop up.

Article continues after ad

This scenario also applies to the notion of the one Hero that OW2 fans want to be removed. Obviously, this would be a monumental shift in the game. As with previous hot topics, the FPS title’s player base has not only outed the Heroes that could be removed but once again, the same couple of characters are being name-dropped.

Article continues after ad

Which Overwatch 2 Hero would players remove?

Removing a character altogether would cause chaos. For the people who main that character, the fans who like the Hero lore-wise, and it could disrupt the game’s overall meta.

Article continues after ad

So when OW2 subreddit user every_thing_taken brought up the point of removing someone, it was interesting to see some of the hot takes. “Based on the title, Orisa. Based on the description, Mercy. Just for the chaos,” said one user, whereas someone else commented: “As someone who has mained Mercy before. Yes, get rid of her. She’s incredibly boring to play.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Even though Mercy continues to be one of the most iconic faces in the whole franchise, further comments also indicated that perhaps she wouldn’t be missed that much. As well as Mercy, there was also some disdain for Widowmaker.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Widowmaker on the other hand is an absolute scourge. A good one will make any game one-sided. A good one on each team means the entire game becomes about their duel. And she has always been like this since the first day of Overwatch 1,” commented one user. Another eagle-eyed Hero came under fire too in Hanzo.

“Glad to see a lot of Hanzo here, he can take his logs and go back to Kanezaka,” said one OW2 player, whereas someone else offered: “Hanzo with his BS one shots.”

Article continues after ad

What are your thoughts? Do you think Mercy should be the one to be removed? Or should marksmen such as Hanzo and Widowmaker be placed under the microscope? Either way, also be sure to check out the recent chaos at the Overwatch League 2023 playoffs.