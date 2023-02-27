Overwatch team teases ‘deep plans’ to redesign 2CP maps in OW2

The Overwatch 2 devs have indicated plans to rework the dreaded 2CP maps from the first game for OW2, but there’s a catch.

The decision to remove 2CP maps in Overwatch 2 was a big hit with the community when it was first announced. 2CP, otherwise known as Assault, had teams take turns trying to capture two points defended by their opponents.

With a lack of communication from teams, the mode often made games very frustrating, especially when it came to trying to take control of the second objective given how far away it was from the attackers’ spawn.

However, some fans who fell in love with the beloved locations of Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries have been hoping to see the maps return, and they could very well be in luck.

Overwatch 2 devs tease reworking 2CP maps

In an interview with BlizzPlanet, Overwatch 2’s Art Director Dion Rogers was asked about potentially reworking the assault maps into payload and if that is something they could do in the future.

“We definitely intend to reuse these aesthetics. We just haven’t figured out what’s the right way to do it just yet,” Rogers explained.

Blizzard Entertainment We might see Volskaya and other 2CP maps come back with a fresh look.

“But the core idea is there a payload version of Hanamura? Or is there a control map version of Temple of Anubis? Something that feels like we could even expand on the idea and there is a bit of time-saving because you don’t need to discover the aesthetic of the map again.”

According to Rogers, the team has big plans in the works and other things currently in progress that they will need to wait on, but they absolutely want to do something with the existing maps.

“Basically we have plans that are really deep, so there are things that are in progress, that we just have to wait for those things to complete and then we can focus, but from our perspective, we intend to reuse that look in some way,” he added.

It will be very interesting to see what ends up happening with 2CP maps in the future, but don’t expect to see them come back with a whole new redesign anytime soon. Still, it’s good to see that the devs have some plans in mind for the long term.