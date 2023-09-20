Overwatch 2 finally brings divisive 2CP game mode back but only for a limited time

Overwatch 2 devs have revealed that they’ll be bringing back the controversial 2CP or Assault game mode, but only for a limited time during the 2023 Anniversary Event.

Overwatch 2 has launched its Anniversary Event for 2023. The event calls upon Overwatch and its many years of history as Blizzard’s premier hero shooter. This means the return of several skins, new event challenges, and the reprisal of game modes both old and new.

This includes modes like Winter Wonderland and Battle for Olympus in Week 1 of the event, followed by Assault, Catch-a-Mari, and Starwatch in Week 2, and finishing off with the Summer Games and Mischief and Magic in the final week.

For players who hopped into Blizzard’s hero shooter in its second iteration, you may be unfamiliar with one of the game modes listed above. Assault or 2CP was one of the most divisive modes back in the original Overwatch, and was removed with the transition to the seqel. However, with the 2023 Anniversary Event, you’ll be able to contest the final point for hours on end, this time in a 5v5 lobby.

Blizzard Hanamura was one of the available maps for the 2CP game mode.

2CP returns to Overwatch 2 in 2023 Anniversary Event

2CP (or 2 Checkpoint) was a mode in the original Overwatch that required teams to attack or defend two separate checkpoints. Once the first checkpoint is captured, the attacking team will push forward whilst the defensive team retreats to safeguard the second checkpoint.

This game mode was incredibly divisive in Overwatch 1, as spawn timers could result in the game going into overtime for quite a while. It wouldn’t be uncommon to have a final fight on the point for full minutes whilst the defenders valiantly flood out from the spawn right next to the final objective.

The mode was eventually removed when the game transitioned into Overwatch 2, replacing it with the Push mode we know today.

While we might not be able to bring back the 6v6 of yesteryears, we at least finally get to experience heading back to maps like Hanamura and Temple of Anubis one more time. The mode will end on the second week of the event though, so make sure you get in as much game time before it’s whisked away once more.

