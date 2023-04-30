Overwatch 2 players ask Blizzard to bring back reworked Assault maps

Some of Overwatch’s most iconic locations were removed for Overwatch 2.

Members of the Overwatch 2 community have asked Blizzard to update and bring back some of the game’s most iconic maps from the Assault game mode, which was removed in the change between Overwatch 1 and 2.

While Assault, also known as 2CP, was home to some of Overwatch’s most iconic locations, such as Hanamura and the Horizon Lunar Colony, the game mode was removed in Overwatch 2, as it made the game much harder to balance.

Article continues after ad

This meant that some of the playerbase’s favorite locales and themes were lost forever, and now Overwatch 2 players are asking for them to be returned to the game with changes that make them suitable for the current game modes.

Overwatch 2 players call for 2CP map locations to be reworked

In a post on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, one player asked Blizzard to rework some of the most beloved maps from Overwatch 1’s Assault mode, saying they were nostaligic for a lot of the playerbase.

Horizon Lunar Colony was one of the most popular maps removed from Overwatch.

They said: “Blizzard, please rework the old Assault maps to bring them to Overwatch 2. Hanamura, Anubis, Volskaya Industries, Horizon Lunar Colony, Paris (meh). They were all such beautiful maps and it really sucks that they are not playable anymore.

Article continues after ad

“Rework them into Hybrid, Escort, or even split them into control maps. Horizon would be cool to see three different parts of the base–one could even be entirely outside in low gravity. These maps are nostalgic for a lot of the OW1 players. I hate to see them gone forever in Competitive.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Many players agreed with the post, with one saying: “Hanamura, Anubis, and Volskaya have so many memories for me. I never really shared the hatred of 2CP to begin with so I definitely miss them.”

Article continues after ad

For more Overwatch news and updates, check out our guide to the Overwatch League.