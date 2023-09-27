Overwatch 2 fans beg Blizzard to make 2CP a permanent game mode

Overwatch 2 players are appealing to Blizzard to make 2CP – officially named Assault – a permanent game mode once again after getting to play it in the anniversary event.

The arrival of this year’s Anniversary Event in Overwatch 2 saw a controversial game mode return. 2CP or Assault has been playable for the duration of the event alongside modes like Winter Wonderland and Battle for Olympus.

Getting the chance to play the old school mode again has made some players nostalgic. After all, even if Assault isn’t everyone’s favorite game mode it was a part of what made the original Overwatch so popular.

After having a taste of what 2CP plays like in Overwatch 2 calls for it to return are growing louder.

Overwatch 2 players want Blizzard to bring back Assault permanently

Overwatch 2 players want to see Assault make a permanent return as an Arcade game mode believing that it offers more than some of the current playlists.

“Please just give us Assault/2CP as a permanent staple in Arcade 🙁 That’s the real anniversary mode,” one upvoted post asked Blizzard.

Others were quick to agree praising what Assault offers compared to other game modes: “I’d pick it any day over Control, Flashpoint and Push. People hated it in OW1 but I think with 5v5, it’s a lot better.”

“Good taste OP. I actually loved these maps,” and “I said it when OW2 dropped….I would have loved to see how 2CP played out in 5v5,” were amongst the other replies supporting a 2CP return.

Given how controversial 2CP is it’s not surprising that some players hate the idea of it coming back: “You weird nostalgists clearly need a wake up call. Go get a custom game of Anubis going and see how far you get vs Torb/Bastion, Sym, Illari, Baptiste, Orisa. 5 minutes is that should kill your nostalgia.”

While Assault is currently playable in Overwatch 2 it’s not a permanent game mode and will be removed once the Anniversary Event ends on October 10.