Overwatch players accidentally combine for “satisfying” D.Va & Sigma bomb

An Overwatch combo with D.Va and Sigma’s ultimates is so powerful that players pulling it off by accident still decimated the enemy team.

There are a number of combos in Overwatch that can pay off huge dividends if used correctly. But none are as impactful as a well-placed ult that draws people into D.Va’s Self-Destruct, which can lay waste to practically every hero in the game.

While there’s a few different ways to go about it, Sigma’s kit has impeccable synergy with the mech bomb that optimizes the blast.

The combo works in a lot of scenarios and people are finding that it can churn out satisfying results even when it wasn’t meant to be the play.

D.Va, Sigma ultimate combo

Reddit user ‘Mountain-Manager-714’ was playing as the Korean pilot when the opposing team bunched up in the corner.

But the ult was doomed to fail since the angle might have been a bit too high to get the most bang for the D.Va ult’s buck.

That’s when Sigma’s Gravitic Flux hit at the right time to lift the targets where they needed to be.

“That was satisfying to watch,” one player said. Another person had the same luck with a similar play: “I did this once unintentionally. Just saw all of the damage and support people put and about, fired it off and bam, [quad-kill] was on my screen. It was the best no-f**ks-to-give ult I ever did.”

Even with no coordination, the clip showed how easy it was to light up the kill feed with just two players and a lucky sequence.

D.Va has long been a fan-favorite hero among players, especially for her outplay potential that can be key in winning a game.