Overwatch 2 player breaks the meta one-tricking this hero to rank 1 and 2

An Overwatch 2 player has somehow defied the odds by climbing all the way to rank one and two on the European leaderboards by one-tricking Junkrat of all heroes.

Swedish DPS player Gurkmeister has emerged as one of the most explosive players in the game at the moment leaving other members of the OW2 community baffled.

While it’s not uncommon to see Junkrat players blow up lower-ranked lobbies and take advantage of the hero’s spammable attacks, you rarely ever see Junkrat in high-level play due to his weaknesses.

The character is limited by his range, relatively slow projectiles, and has a moderately-sized hitbox, making him quite vulnerable.

However, the hero has some strengths in the form of strong damage, using mines for mobility, and surprisingly decent one-on-one potential if you can hit your shots.

X/gurkmeisterr Gurkmeister reached rank 1 and 2 with Junkrat.

On September 25, Twitch streamer Gurk posted a screenshot of the Top 500 rankings showing that he’d reached the top two spots on the leaderboard by just playing Junkrat.

Below him, players largely climbed with meta-dominant heroes such as Tracer, Widowmaker, and Ashe making his rise with Junkrat all the more impressive.

Users on social media were blown away, too. “I’m so impressed how he’s holding #1 for so long,” one said.

“Can’t believe this guy is just gurking all over the eu ladder and the so-called ‘pro overwatch players’ can’t do anything about it. Gurkmeister my GOAT frfr,” praised another.

“Single-handedly convincing the world Junkrat is meta,” remarked someone else.

For his part, Gurkmeister will be competing at the pro level for Stage 4 of the OWCS playing for French team ‘Wasp X Ohhhh No’ after finishing first in the FACEIT League Season 2 Expert Tier.

We’ll have to see if he can maintain his spot on the leaderboard until the end of the season, but for fans of surprising off-meta heroes, Gurkmeister could be a new fan favorite and one to look out for on Twitch.