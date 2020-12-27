Logo
Overwatch fan gives Paris an incredible snowy Winter Wonderland redesign

Published: 27/Dec/2020 17:42

by Michael Gwilliam
Paris map with Winter Wonderland redesign
Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube/Piston

Winter Wonderland

Overwatch’s Paris map is one of the game’s most controversial, having been pulled from Competitive rotation for some time. While players can still take a tour of the French capital in Quick Play and custom matches, one fan went the extra mile and revamped the map in time for Winter Wonderland.

Certain Overwatch events such as Halloween Terror, Winter Wonderland and Chinese New Year redesign maps to add to the theme. Some of these include Eichenwalde, Blizzard World, Hollywood and now, thanks to one fan, Paris.

Even though the map itself remains largely the same as its current version, the Christmas theme is evident right off the bat with snow littering the streets, presents piled on top of each other and plenty of decorations.

The redesign, which was created by YouTuber Piston, was all done in the Unreal Engine and it’s been receiving a lot of praise online.

Winter Wonderland Paris version
Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube/Piston
Paris looks amazing with snow on the ground.

Best of all is the fact that none of the winter assets seem out of place at all, with the snowmen found around the map looking just like those in other Christmas-themed Overwatch maps.

The police station now has a large tree inside of it, the first point is covered by snow, and even Nutcracker Zenyatta ornaments are hung up inside of the mansion by the second objective. The ornaments, of course, being a bit of a meta joke to the hero’s Winter Wonderland skin from a couple years ago.

Perhaps the best part of the whole redesign is the Christmas lights wrapped around the Eiffel Tower in the background, which serves as an iconic backdrop to the first objective.

Over on Reddit, fans praised the design. “Could barely tell it was fan-made, great job!” one remarked.

“I hope we get a map editor at some point in [Overwatch 2]. And real scripting for the Workshop would be amazing,” another chimed in.

A map editor is something that a lot of fans have hoped for and unfortunately, the lack of one means that the Winter Wonderland Paris design isn’t playable in any capacity. Maybe once Overwatch 2 is released, fans can start to dig into those tools and bring this redesign to life in-game.

New Warzone map: Ural Mountains rumors and release date leaks

Published: 27/Dec/2020 16:44 Updated: 27/Dec/2020 16:45

by Joe Craven
Treyarch/Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s first year being an unmitigated success, many fans are curious about when a new map is coming. Here’s everything we know so far about a new battle royale map, potential release date, and how it will interact with Black Ops Cold War.

When Rebirth Island released in Warzone, it’s probably fair to say that some players were slightly disappointed. The map, which is based on the ‘Rebirth’ mission from the original Black Ops, is not intended to be a big new battle royale map, but it still left some players feeling slightly under-changed. The big map is expected to come later.

Rumors have already been swirling about another new Warzone setting, despite Rebirth Island only just launching with Season One in mid-December. That update also saw Black Ops Cold War integrated into Warzone, but that’s far from the end of BOCW’s influence in Warzone.

Treyarch/Activision
The Rebirth Island map provides players with a chaotic and fast-paced gameplay experience.

Ural Mountains Warzone Map

The most prominent rumor surrounding a future Warzone map is that it will take major influence from Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps.

The current maps in Treyarch’s new mode are Alpine and Ruka, both set in the Ural Mountains in Russia. Sanatorium is an upcoming Fireteam map, set to be released in January. Ruka has the code name ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, while Alpine’s is ‘wz_ski_slopes’

As a 40-player game mode, the maps in Fireteam are considerably bigger than a standard 6v6 map. Speculation suggests they would fit together as different POIs in a larger battle royale map.

Furthermore, it would be an easy transition. Fireteam already uses several of Warzone’s mechanics, like parachuting, down-but-not-out states, pings, armor and looting.

Ruka from Black ops Cold War
Treyarch
Ruka is set in the Ural Mountains, a real-life mountain range in modern Russia.

Given the links with Black Ops Cold War, we could well see even more of a crossover between the battle royale and the 2020 CoD installment. More weapons will make the switch as Treyarch add them, with scorestreaks and vehicles also possible.

Fireteam maps have vehicles like the T-72 Tanks, Dirt Bikes, Buggies, Snowmobiles and Helicopters, some of which are already available in Warzone.

Warzone new map release date

At the time of writing, these remain strictly rumors for now with the potential implementation of a Ural Mountains map still some way off. Leaks and rumors have hinted at a March 2021 release date, which would coincide with Warzone’s one year anniversary.

It’s possible that Treyarch are delaying it until new maps (which would form vital POIs of a Warzone map) have been released in Black Ops Cold War. As previously mentioned, Fireteam players can get excited for Sanatorium.

Warzone players, on the other hand, can look forward to whatever Treyarch and Infinity Ward have in store. Even if these rumors aren’t spot on, it looks like we’re building to something big.

What about Verdansk?

Downtown POI in warzone
Infinity Ward
Downtown Verdansk – one of the most popular areas in Warzone.

So far, Warzone has simply focused on updates to the current map, Verdansk, rather than adding any completely new maps (Rebirth Island notwithstanding).

It’s unknown whether more map changes are planned for Verdansk, but with so much lore and interesting new areas added in Season 1, we’d expect there still to be more planned.