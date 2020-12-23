 Overwatch devs punish players abusing new Priority Pass to sabotage games - Dexerto
Overwatch devs punish players abusing new Priority Pass to sabotage games

Published: 23/Dec/2020 17:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch Junkrat mugshot on Junkertown
Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch developers have taken action against waves of players abusing the new Priority Pass system and sabotaging games in the process.

The Priority Pass feature, which was added alongside the 2020 Winter Wonderland event, lets players queue up as “flex” which would often lead to them playing as lower-demand roles such as support and tank.

As a prize for filling in on these matches, players are given tickets that can be cashed in to speed up queue times for more highly-demanded roles, primarily DPS. The problem, however, is that these tickets are awarded regardless of whether or not the flex player’s team wins or loses.

While winning the match as flex does grant the player more tickets, it seems like just getting passes rapidly was more appealing to some, who would start throwing games to get the matches over and done with as soon as possible.

Overwatch flex queue
Blizzard Entertainment
The Flex Queue was supposed to bring balance to Overwatch.

Devs react to Priority Pass abuse

Community Manager Josh Nash took to the official forums to explain how this behavior won’t be tolerated, writing: “We have issued a manual action wave against players with confirmed instances of gameplay sabotage.”

Furthermore, he advised players to look over the intended use of the Priority Pass feature, which as Dexerto reported earlier, has had its share of flaws since being added.

In a larger post going over the intended use of the system, the devs delved deeper into the inner workings of the feature and why they don’t work all the time for some users.

Reaper spins to win on Rialto
Blizzard Entertainment
A lot of players were punished for abusing the Priority Pass system.

“Priority Passes may only be used when a particular role is significantly impacted – We don’t want players to waste their passes by skipping to the front of the line when the line is already relatively short,” they explained.

They also touched on players queuing as roles they haven’t played on in awhile negatively impacting the gameplay experience. “Those who haven’t played a role in a really long time may be grandfathered into ranks that may not be reflective of your current performance. Over time, that will balance out as you play games and your SR adjusts accordingly.”

The Priority Pass system is still in its infancy, so there is still a lot of time for the developers to modify it to match the needs of the player base. We’ll have to wait and see if they end up taking more drastic measures, such as making it so passes are only awarded for victories or draws sometime in the future.

Apex Legends

How to turn off Apex Legends cross play on Xbox

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:56

by Alex Garton
Microsoft/Respawn Entertainment

Disabling cross-play for Apex Legends can be a little confusing for Xbox players as it is done outside of the game. Here’s exactly how to disable it and avoid running into any PS4 or PC players online.

Cross-play is a great feature for any online title as it allows friends to play with each other no matter what platform they’re using.

Despite this, it’s still important for console players to be able to disable the feature if they choose. Playing against PC users on FPS games like Apex Legends can be testing, given some of the advantages of the PC platform. A mouse and keyboard make it easier to track a target and maintain more precise aim.

By default, console players will only match with other console players on Apex Legends. You’ll only play against PC players if you have a PC player in your own party. But still, here’s how to turn it off if you want to.

Apex Legends character shootingApex Legends Season 7 launched November 4.

For PlayStation users, it’s as simple as heading into the Apex settings and disabling cross-play. However, the process differs a little if you’re playing on an Xbox One.

Turn off Apex Legends cross-play on Xbox

A post from an EA Community Manager to the Answers HQ forum has detailed exactly how Xbox players can disable cross-play for Apex.

  1. Go to your Xbox settings
  2. Scroll to Account and head to Privacy and Online Safety
  3. Click on Xbox Live Privacy
  4. Click on View Details and Customize
  5. Click on Communications and Multiplayer
  6. Change “You can play with people outside Xbox Live” to block

Following these steps should ensure you will no longer be placed in matches against PS4 or PC users.

It’s worth noting the Community Manager does reiterate that Respawn attempts to keep console players together despite having cross-play: “Console players will normally only play with console folks… however if they add a PC friend to their lobby and queue with that PC player, they’ll go into a match with PC players.”

Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Season 7 of Apex Legends brought the new Olympus map to the game.

Keep in mind that disabling this feature may increase your queue times when searching for a match. So, unless you think there is a problem when you’re matched up against PlayStation players, we’d recommend you keep crossplay enabled.

Hopefully, that’s allowed you to disable Apex’s cross-play feature on Xbox and will ensure your opponents are always on the same platform as you.