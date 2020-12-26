How to get free Christmas lootboxes in Overwatch

Christmas is here, and Blizzard is here with the presents. You can get five Overwatch lootboxes for free to celebrate the festive season, and it’ll take you no effort at all.

If you were fortunate enough to unwrap a new copy of Overwatch for Christmas and want to get in on all the fun, or are a long-time player looking to round out your correction, Blizzard is here to make things better.

Overwatch’s developers have put together a present for players in the form of free lootboxes players can open up. Here’s how you can grab them.

Free Christmas lootboxes in Overwatch

Getting your free lootboxes is very simple. All you need to do is log into Overwatch on five different days between December 25 and January 5. You get one loot box every day you log in, up to five.

You don’t need to play a game or anything, all you need to do is hop on. You can open them on the spot, or save them up later. The choice is entirely up to you ⁠— don’t feel pressured to open it up in front of everyone like it’s Christmas!

Don't you just love surprises? Log in before January 5 to collect five winter-themed loot boxes! Happy Holidays from the Overwatch team! pic.twitter.com/ONKGkwhgvo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 24, 2020

The lootboxes are winter-themed, so you’re likely to find some of the new Winter Wonderland skins, or maybe some past ones you missed out. You can then use the skins you got to play in the event.

Blizzard runs these promotions every year around holidays, not just Christmas, so it’s a welcome addition to potentially save you from splashing your cash on the game.

You’ll have to get in quick to get the lootboxes. If you want all five by January 5, you’ll need to start logging in by January 1. Else, you’ll only get a couple and not the full bonus. Either way, enjoy this present ⁠— and hopefully you find some great skins!