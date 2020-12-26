Logo
Overwatch

How to get free Christmas lootboxes in Overwatch

Published: 26/Dec/2020 4:05

by Andrew Amos
Christmas Lootbox in Overwatch
Christmas is here, and Blizzard is here with the presents. You can get five Overwatch lootboxes for free to celebrate the festive season, and it’ll take you no effort at all.

If you were fortunate enough to unwrap a new copy of Overwatch for Christmas and want to get in on all the fun, or are a long-time player looking to round out your correction, Blizzard is here to make things better.

Overwatch’s developers have put together a present for players in the form of free lootboxes players can open up. Here’s how you can grab them.

Free Christmas lootboxes in Overwatch

Getting your free lootboxes is very simple. All you need to do is log into Overwatch on five different days between December 25 and January 5. You get one loot box every day you log in, up to five.

You don’t need to play a game or anything, all you need to do is hop on. You can open them on the spot, or save them up later. The choice is entirely up to you ⁠— don’t feel pressured to open it up in front of everyone like it’s Christmas!

The lootboxes are winter-themed, so you’re likely to find some of the new Winter Wonderland skins, or maybe some past ones you missed out. You can then use the skins you got to play in the event.

Blizzard runs these promotions every year around holidays, not just Christmas, so it’s a welcome addition to potentially save you from splashing your cash on the game.

You’ll have to get in quick to get the lootboxes. If you want all five by January 5, you’ll need to start logging in by January 1. Else, you’ll only get a couple and not the full bonus. Either way, enjoy this present ⁠— and hopefully you find some great skins!

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13: solutions & cost

Published: 26/Dec/2020 1:30 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 1:35

by Andrew Amos

FIFA 21 FUT

Just picked up FIFA 21 for Christmas? There’s plenty of SBCs on offer in Ultimate Team, but none are more valuable than the current set of Marquee Matchups to help bolster your team. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.

This week’s Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team have expanded beyond the big four. While the Premier League and LaLiga features, over in Turkey, Trabzonspor’s match against title hopefuls Galatasaray is being highlighted.

Portugal’s Liga NOS is also being featured, with Porto and Vitoria facing off for a spot in the top four. It’s a good week of action kicking off on Boxing Day, and you can celebrate it by completing the SBCs.

FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 13 SBC

Trabzonspor v Galatasaray

Cost: 5,200 to 6,500 coins

  • # of players from Turkey: Min 1
  • Same Nation Count: Max 2
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Trabzonspor v Galatasaray Marquee SBC.

Levante UD v Real Betis

Cost: 7,800 to 8,700 coins

  • # of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Leagues: Min 2
  • Same Club Count: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Levante v Real Betis Marquee SBC.

Vitoria v FC Porto

Cost: 8,600 to 10,000 coins.

  • # of players from Vitoria or FC Porto: Min 1
  • # of players from Liga NOS: Min 2
  • Same Nation Count: Max 3
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 79
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Vitoria v Porto Marquee SBC.

Everton v Manchester City

Cost: 8,700 to 9,800 coins

  • # of players from Everton or Manchester City: Min 1
  • # of players from Premier League: Min 3
  • Same League Count: Max 5
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack
Here’s the cheapest solution for the Levante v Manchester City Marquee SBC.

Rewards and expiry

On top of the four packs you get for completing each individual challenge, there’s also another Prime Gold Players Pack on offer. That’s five packs across all of the SBCs, and for around 30,000 coins, that’s great value.

You have until December 31 to complete the SBC, so get in quick!