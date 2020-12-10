 Overwatch devs tease Winter Wonderland event & "awesome" PTR patch - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch devs tease Winter Wonderland event & “awesome” PTR patch

Published: 10/Dec/2020 23:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Sugar plumb mercy skin
Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch developers have outlined their plans for the rest of December 2020 including the upcoming Winter Wonderland event and a new PTR patch.

December 10 saw the final Overwatch hero balance update of the year with Reinhardt and D.Va receiving some large buffs while Baptiste got hit with a nerf. Even if these changes end up being a bit too strong, players are going to have to live with them until mid-January.

In a forum post by Community Manager Josh Nash, it was revealed that there wouldn’t be any further hero balance patches for the rest of 2020.

“As we approach the Holiday season, our patch cycle will be slowing down a bit to allow the team to spend time with their families,” he revealed.

Soldier 76 ugly sweater skin
Blizzard Entertainment
The Winter Wonderland update is coming soon.

However, this doesn’t mean that the game will go without updates. “We still have a few patches coming your way this month, so be on the lookout!” he assured. “Winter Wonderland is just around the corner and we’ve got an awesome PTR coming up as well.”

The Winter Wonderland update is likely to be coming on Tuesday, December 15 as all the previous events have begun on a Tuesday. The event features an assortment of Christmas-themed skins and other cosmetics in addition to a couple of limited-time modes with Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt.

It’s unclear what exactly the “awesome” PTR patch will be. The PTR is used to test non-balance changes or larger game functions such as the upcoming Priority Pass system or new heroes.

Mei snowball fight
Blizzard Entertainment
Mei’s Snowball Offensive is exclusive to the Winter event.

One possibility is that a new map or reworks of Paris and Horizon Lunar Colony are finally going to see the light of day, but nothing is set in stone yet. While new heroes aren’t coming out until the release of Overwatch 2, maps aren’t off-limits.

As for when fans can expect to see the next Experimental Mode for testing, Nash addressed that as well saying, “We will work hard to get an Experimental patch up within the first few weeks of January, after which point, we’ll continue our regular cadence of balance patches.”

Of course, come February at BlizzCon, Blizzard does plan to share some big news on Overwatch 2. So even though there won’t be any big updates to heroes until the new year, 2021 could end up being huge for Overwatch fans.

Until then, we can only wait and see what the future holds for Overwatch.

Gaming

The Game Awards 2020 – results [UPDATING]

Published: 10/Dec/2020 23:00 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 23:03

by Alan Bernal
The Game Awards

The Game Awards

The 2020 Game Awards are going to honor the best titles across the industry, and you can keep up with all the winners as they’re announced below.

Hosted by Geoff Knightley, the event invites game developers from across the world along with celebrities like the Uncharted movie’s Tom Holland, popular online personalities from the gaming world, as well as any surprises that may take center stage throughout the night.

The pre-show kicks off at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM GMT / 10 AM AEDT (December 11), and will lead right into the main ceremony to start the awards process.

Every year, there’s an exhaustive list of awards that celebrates “creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.” This includes Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Score & Music, and more.

Last year Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took the top prize for Game of the Year, and 2020 has a stacked lineup of games vying for tonight’s big prize. Take a look below to follow along with the presentation as we highlight all the winners!

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
  • Hades (Greg Kasavin)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Score and Music

  • DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
  • Hades (Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
ghost of Tsushima
Sucker Punch Productions
There are some titles up for multiple awards for sound design, best overall, and more.

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
  • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon

  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
  • HyperDot (Tribe Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR

  • Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)
  • STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Best Action

  • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action/Adventure

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
  • MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
spider man miles morales
Insomniac Games
Spider-Man: Miles Morales has impressed so far, can it win big during the Game Awards?

Best Role Playing

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
  • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Fighting

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
  • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Best Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
  • Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best Sports/Racing

  • Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Debut Game

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
  • Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe

  • Alanah Pearce
  • NickMercs
  • TimtheTatman
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

  • Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter / Call of Duty
  • Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su / League of Legends
  • Kim ‘Canyon’ Geon-bu / League of Legends
  • Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
  • Matthieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut / CS:GO

Best Esports Team

  • DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends
  • Dallas Empire / Call of Duty
  • San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League
  • G2 Esports / League of Legends
  • Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Esports Event

  • BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

  • Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • James ‘Dash’ Patterson
  • Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden