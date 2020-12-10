Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch Dec 10 update massively buffs Reinhardt & D.Va: patch notes

Published: 10/Dec/2020 19:23

by Michael Gwilliam
D.va gets buffed in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A new Overwatch patch has just hit the live servers on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bringing in some major buffs to a couple of tank heroes.

Tanks in Overwatch feel like they’ve taken a bit of a hit in the viability department lately with shotguns shredding them or double shield just proving to be a better option.

Now, both Reinhardt and D.Va have been given buffs to help them compete against the likes of Wrecking Ball, Sigma, Orisa and Roadhog. Not to mention the power of Ana and Zenyatta with Biotic Grenade and Discord Orb.

Firstly, D.Va’s health is being changed up to be 300 armor and 300 regular health instead of just 200 armor and 400 base HP. This should make her a lot tankier against heroes such as Reaper, Tracer and Roadhog.

D.Va after a battle against Omnics
Blizzard Entertainment
D.Va is getting buffed after a rough couple patches.

This extra bit of armor could also make the difference between staying in the mech and becoming baby D.Va, so players could be able to be a bit more aggressive.

Speaking of aggressive, that’s exactly what Reinhardt mains can be with his new buffs. Now, he has 50 additional armor, bringing his health up to 550. But that’s not all: his Rocket Hammer sees a damage increase of 10 making a swing deal 85.

Reinhardt dealing 85 damage per swing is a huge deal because when it’s paired with either a Mercy damage boost or Zenyatta Discord, he can two-shot 200 HP heroes, which makes his frontline presence more formidable.

Baptiste uses lamp
Blizzard Entertainment
Immortality Field has had its HP reduced.

Finally, Baptiste has been nerfed a touch in the Ultimate department with his Amplification Matrix requiring 10% additional charge.

However, his big nerf comes in the form of a health decrease for Immortality Field which drops from 200 HP to a mere 150. Now, Baptiste players are going to need to be careful when they choose to throw the discus.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Baptiste

Immortality Field

  • Health decreased from 200 to 150

Amplification Matrix

  • Ultimate cost increased by 15%

Developer Comments: To adjust Baptiste’s overall power for the recent increased effectiveness of his Biotic Launcher and Amplification Matrix, we’re taking some durability out of Immortality Field and increasing the cost of his ultimate once again.

D.Va

General

  • Mech Armor/Health has been redistributed from 200/400 to 300/300

Developer Comments: We’re increasing the ratio of armor to health that D.Va’s mech has to enable it to withstand more damage from shotguns, beams, and weapons with a high rate of fire.

Reinhardt

General

  • Base Armor increased from 200 to 250

Rocket Hammer

  • Damage increased from 75 to 85

Developer Comments: The intent of these changes is to slightly bolster Reinhardt’s frontline presence once he closes the distance with an enemy. The increased Rocket Hammer damage will reduce the number of swings necessary to eliminate some heroes so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the overall impact of this change.

Cosplay

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer tears up Night City as V

Published: 10/Dec/2020 18:48 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 18:49

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 female V next to cosplayer.
CD Projekt Red / Instagram: @brutalcute

Share

A Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer caused a stir on Instagram after showcasing their incredible true-to-life take on protagonist V.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 finally made its debut on December 10 after initially being announced by CD Projekt Red back in 2012.

A prolific cosplayer celebrated its launch by bringing the title’s main protagonist V to life. The talented artist look so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if she’s hacked her way out of the screen and into real life.

Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist V.
CD Projekt Red
Players can create their own protagonist in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer wows as real-life V

The game’s story takes place in the futuristic Night City, where players control V. The open-world RPG lets you customize the protagonist to your heart’s content.

Prolific cosplayer Darina ‘brutalcute’ Rarog made waves on social media after revealing their epic costume of the CD Projekt Red character. Photographer ‘street_invader’ captured the artist leaning against a motorcycle next to her sci-fi katana.

The life-size prop weapon was created by ‘krechet_workshop’ and is so accurate that it looks as if it came directly out of the open-world title. The incredible photo could easily be mistaken for an official screenshot with all of its astonishing details.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darina Rarog (@brutalcute)

Darina gave viewers a closer look at the costume in another shot while wielding a pistol. They absolutely nailed the protagonist’s signature outfit, even including the orange lights that line the back of the collar. The model also faithfully mirrored the Cyberpunk hairstyle, parting the red locks to the side while leaving the left side of their head shaved.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darina Rarog (@brutalcute)

After nearly a decade of waiting, players finally got their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10. The CD Projekt Red release was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim.

Those that wants to jump into Night City can do so now on their PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Although the true next-gen patch for consoles won’t come out until 2021.