Overwatch Dec 10 update massively buffs Reinhardt & D.Va: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has just hit the live servers on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch bringing in some major buffs to a couple of tank heroes.

Tanks in Overwatch feel like they’ve taken a bit of a hit in the viability department lately with shotguns shredding them or double shield just proving to be a better option.

Now, both Reinhardt and D.Va have been given buffs to help them compete against the likes of Wrecking Ball, Sigma, Orisa and Roadhog. Not to mention the power of Ana and Zenyatta with Biotic Grenade and Discord Orb.

Firstly, D.Va’s health is being changed up to be 300 armor and 300 regular health instead of just 200 armor and 400 base HP. This should make her a lot tankier against heroes such as Reaper, Tracer and Roadhog.

This extra bit of armor could also make the difference between staying in the mech and becoming baby D.Va, so players could be able to be a bit more aggressive.

Speaking of aggressive, that’s exactly what Reinhardt mains can be with his new buffs. Now, he has 50 additional armor, bringing his health up to 550. But that’s not all: his Rocket Hammer sees a damage increase of 10 making a swing deal 85.

Reinhardt dealing 85 damage per swing is a huge deal because when it’s paired with either a Mercy damage boost or Zenyatta Discord, he can two-shot 200 HP heroes, which makes his frontline presence more formidable.

Finally, Baptiste has been nerfed a touch in the Ultimate department with his Amplification Matrix requiring 10% additional charge.

However, his big nerf comes in the form of a health decrease for Immortality Field which drops from 200 HP to a mere 150. Now, Baptiste players are going to need to be careful when they choose to throw the discus.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Baptiste

Immortality Field

Health decreased from 200 to 150

Amplification Matrix

Ultimate cost increased by 15%

Developer Comments: To adjust Baptiste’s overall power for the recent increased effectiveness of his Biotic Launcher and Amplification Matrix, we’re taking some durability out of Immortality Field and increasing the cost of his ultimate once again.

D.Va

General

Mech Armor/Health has been redistributed from 200/400 to 300/300

Developer Comments: We’re increasing the ratio of armor to health that D.Va’s mech has to enable it to withstand more damage from shotguns, beams, and weapons with a high rate of fire.

Reinhardt

General

Base Armor increased from 200 to 250

Rocket Hammer

Damage increased from 75 to 85

Developer Comments: The intent of these changes is to slightly bolster Reinhardt’s frontline presence once he closes the distance with an enemy. The increased Rocket Hammer damage will reduce the number of swings necessary to eliminate some heroes so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the overall impact of this change.