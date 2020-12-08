 Simple Overwatch trick gives D.Va free kills on Busan - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Simple Overwatch trick gives D.Va free kills on Busan

Published: 8/Dec/2020 12:19

by Lauren Bergin
D.Va Busan
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

dva

D.Va’s ultimate is one of the most powerful in Overwatch in the right hands, and now one player has found a trick to really utilize the power of her Self Destruct on Busan Temple. 

If you’re a squishy DPS or healer, you know that as soon as D.Va activates Self Destruct and that infamous exclamation point is red then it’s over. Her ultimate is one of the most powerful in the game in the right hands, but in the wrong hands it can be utterly useless.

Some new tricks have emerged regarding the Korean superstar; specifically that her summer games skin makes her much quieter than usual due to her being barefoot. If you’d rather save your hard earned currency for the winter wonderland event, however, there’s another trick that’s easily learned.

One Reddit user has found the perfect position on Busan Temple from which to send out D.V’as MEKA and wipe the entire enemy team.

Blizzard
D.Va’s Self Destruct is one of the game’s most deadly ultimates.

Perfect Busan angle lets D.Va wipe the enemy team

One reddit user has realized that, if positioned correctly, a well timed D.Va ultimate can wipe out a most if not all of the enemy team.

When playing on Busan Temple, u/ZebraSmallz positions the Korean idol in the circular entrance to the main square on the attacking side. They then proceed to unleash their MEKA directly in front of them, with the iconic suit landing right in the middle of the enemy backline just behind the iconic drum.

From there, the MEKA explodes and wipes out five members of the enemy team. As seen at the top of the screen, this move is the reason why ZebraSmallz’s teammates remain in the game.

&

I found another little hidden spot for the D.Va mains! from r/Overwatch

This technique is especially useful on Busan Temple, as the map centres around big team fights around the central terrace and quick flanks using the surrounding buildings.

This Self Destruct is perfect for wiping out the main skirmishers and leaving only the squishier DPS and supports to try and flank.

D.Va is a popular character, and one that a lot of players will try at least once in their Overwatch career. This is a handy little way to test the hero’s true strength, so give it a go and see how many members of the enemy team you can wipe!

Fortnite

How to get Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:45

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Season 5 Shadow Tracker pistol
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, a bunch of big changes have arrived on the island, including major map alterations, new cosmetics and, of course, exotic weapons.

Exotic weapons are super rare and can only be bought from trading Gold bars with some of the non-playable characters you’ve likely seen bandied about on the map.

These NPC’s take Gold in exchange for Quests and bounties as well as weapons, but really the weapons are one of the more exciting additions to the game that you’ll want to try and get, but you’ll need to know the exact locations of where to get it, as well as how much Gold you’ll need to acquire.

Where to find Fortnite’s Shadow Tracker pistol

Fortnite Dirty Docks Reese Shadow Tracker Season 5 location
Epic Games
The Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol can be found right on the edge of the map at Dirty Docks.

Here’s the steps to follow to get the Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol in Fortnite:

  1. Head to the easternmost point of the map, into Dirty Docks.
  2. Go into the building closest to the edge of the map, that looks identical to the buildings from the old Dusty Depot POI.
  3. Once you’re in there, search for the NPC with the three-dotted speech bubble hovering over their head — this is Reese.
  4. Talk to her and flick through the options available.
  5. Hover over the Shadow Tracker pistol and, if you can afford it, select it.

Obviously, you can’t just pick this up, and you need to exchange Gold bars to earn the pistol — so let’s go through that.

How much Gold does it cost?

Fortnite Season 5 Gold Bars
Epic Games
Gold bars can be exchanged for weapons, quests and more in Fortnite Season 5.

The addition of exchangeable Gold bars to Fortnite has changed up the game quite a bit and offered a new, refreshing way of playing.

With five Exotic weapons available through spending Gold with the new NPCs, you have to pick up a fair amount as a result. In fact, to acquire any Exotic weapon, you need 1,225 Gold to exchange — which isn’t all that easy to come by.

You shouldn’t expect to pick up one of these weapons every game due to the high costs, but it’ll be worth saving up for a few to test them out.

So, that’s how you get the Fortnite Shadow Tracker pistol in Fortnite Season 5. Be sure to check back with Dexerto to find out how to get all of the new Exotic weapons.