Overwatch devs stopping sale of loot boxes ahead of OW2

Blizzard have revealed when they’ll be putting an end to the sale of loot boxes ahead of Overwatch 2, which won’t feature the mechanic.

Loot boxes have been a fixture in Overwatch since release as one of the main ways players unlock skins and other cosmetics.

Each season event has it’s own unique version, and they can be unlocked for free by playing games and leveling up, or purchased for cash.

However, with Overwatch 2 going free to play devs have said they’ll be getting rid of the mechanic — and on August 9 they revealed when they would stop selling them.

End of the road for Overwatch loot boxes

After a user on the Overwatch forums asked how long Blizz would be selling loot boxes for, Community Manager Craig explained when they would stop being for sale.

“Basically, we will be stopping the sale of Loot Boxes fro all of our platforms at the end of this seasonal event,” he said, referring to Anniversary Remix Vol. 3.

However, just because you won’t be able to buy loot boxes doesn’t mean they’re going away for good. At least, until Overwatch 2 comes out.

“Once this event is over, you can still earn standard loot boxes by playing the game,” Craig continued. “Until we launch Overwatch 2 on October 4.”

The end of the loot box era in Overwatch is fast approaching.

Love them or hate them, the fact you won’t be able to buy loot boxes anymore is as big a change as any that’s happened before Overwatch 2.

If you want to buy some, be sure to do it before the end of Remix Volume 3 on August 30, otherwise, you can earn as many free ones as you can before October 4 too.