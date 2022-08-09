Overwatch Aug 9 Anniversary Remix update adds final event before OW2: Patch notes

The last-ever Overwatch event before the launch of OW2 has gone live giving fans one more chance to unlock skins from the archives in the form of Aniversary Remix Volume 3.

Throughout the event, which will run until August 30, players will be able to unlock any cosmetics from previous events in addition to some new remix skins.

This time, Soldier 76, D.Va, Baptiste, Tracer Genji, and Pharah have received the remixed skin treatment, but there are additional skins available too.

Cosmetics from Tracer’s Comic, Symmetra’s Restoration and Hanzo’s Kazenka Challenges are also unlockable by simply playing matches.

Alongside the cosmetics, even brawls from past events are also live, so you can play JunkenStein’s Revenge and the Archives missions for the 2000th time before Overwatch 2 finally releases on October 4.

Full patch notes:

OVERWATCH REMIX VOLUME 3

After six great years of payload pushing and high-intensity brawls around the world, the fight for the future is just beginning. Now, as we prepare to enter a new era of epic competition, it’s time for one last hurrah. Join the party in style with remixed skins Tagged Tracer, Varsity D.Va, Genjiman Genji, and more. Earn weekly rewards and play all your favorite seasonal brawls for the final time before the launch of Overwatch 2!

Earn and purchase Anniversary Loot Boxes throughout the event! Each Loot Box has a chance to contain items from past Anniversary and seasonal events; don’t wait too long to snag those skins you’ve been eyeing for the past year, though–Loot Boxes will no longer be available for sale after the end of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event. However, you will still be able to earn standard loot boxes after the end of the event.

Play Anniversary Remix: Vol 3 now through August 30.

BUG FIXES

General

Resolved an issue with Overwatch League tokens not displaying in-client after purchase

Heroes

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug with Wrecking Ball’s Grappling Claw cooldown erroneously resetting after using other abilities

Cassidy