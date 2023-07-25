Overwatch 2 players demand shocking return of controversial OW1 feature

The Overwatch 2 community has made it very apparent that they miss certain aspects of Overwatch 1, but one feature, in particular, seems to be at the front of the queue more so than others.

We’re not actually that far off the first anniversary of Overwatch 2. It may seem hard to believe, but that’s the reality of the situation. While there have been redeeming qualities about the newest entry in Blizzard’s Hero series that keep players coming back for more, other factors have negatively impacted the experience for many.

The 5v5 and 6v6 debate seems to be never-ending and some players yearn for the OG title so much that they actually managed to get a brief taster of Overwatch 1 again! In what will be a surprise to many though, the community has declared the major change they want to see made to OW2.

Overwatch 2 players want loot boxes to return

The move may seem counter-intuitive given how widespread the dislike is for loot boxes, but OW1 players believe that the system was implemented so well in the original that it needs to make a comeback in Overwatch 2.

“I actually MISS the loot boxes,” claimed one OW2 Reddit user.

They described why this is the case: “There are many games that I hated seeing loot boxes in, mainly when they didn’t fit into the core game. I loved getting a random loot box after a match or two, watching that purple ( or Jesus in heaven! GOLDEN) glow from the box, and seeing what I would get, sometimes play the hero I got a skin for or an emote for that whole day as a random thing here and there. Honestly, loot boxes really worked well in Overwatch.”

Again, despite loot boxes being a mechanic that players are not usually fond of, others agreed. “I too miss being rewarded for playing the game and having fun. It wasn’t perfect, sure, but it was a hell of a lot better than “huehue grind Battle Pass and pay us for worthwhile stuff,” said one user.

Whereas another added: “Jesus, we all do. I envy the people who never experienced it because it was such a fun thing to get and it felt rewarding after grinding on events to get the thing you wanted, and I miss the special event packs and the free legendary that came with it.”

With many years left projected for OW2 left, it could very well happen. On the other hand, we know for sure one thing that players aren’t happy with is the upcoming paid missions with many opting to boycott them to “send a message.”