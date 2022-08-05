Overwatch 2 players devastated by Blizzard decision over third beta

Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch 2 won’t be getting a third beta and the fans aren’t happy with the decision.

On August 4, Blizzard’s VP Jon Spector confirmed that Overwatch 2 won’t be receiving any additional public beta events before the release of the game.

Instead, the company is focusing on keeping heads down and working off of the feedback collected over the first two flights of the beta. While that could mean good things for the game overall, the decision has proved to be a controversial one among the community.

Overwatch 2 players not happy with Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 beta news

The news spread quickly and gathered up a storm of disappointment as it went, especially since a new hero had just been added to the roster right towards the end of the second beta.

One player claimed that this decision could be a huge misstep for the company that’s pushing OW2 as a different experience than the first game.

“You had the first beta which had a lot of people hyped initially but then complained that it wasn’t new enough and that the first new hero in years was another DPS,” they said. “Then the second one came around with even less new content that was also partially locked behind a paywall

The opinions mostly got more pessimistic from there. Another commenter added that the retail release of the game will serve as one big “public beta test” instead of being a market-ready product on its own.

There’s still a lot that still needs to be revealed in OW2 and we’ll surely learn more about it as its October 4 release date draws closer but it clearly won’t be a hands-on demonstration when that time comes.