Overwatch 2 devs overhauling Battle Passes & in-game shop but there’s a catch

Overwatch 2 players can rest assured both the in-game shop and the Battle Pass rewards system are being reworked at some stage, just not immediately as Blizzard focuses on what they deem more urgent matters.

It’s been just over a year since the original Overwatch was replaced by the free-to-play Overwatch 2. With that transition came a new live-service model, for better or worse, meaning a complete shakeup to the way rewards are distributed.

Gone are the days of opening randomized loot boxes. Instead, cosmetics are now accessible through premium packs in the store along with various Battle Pass bundles, some more controversial than others.

Just 12 months of experience with this particular set of features, however, and Blizzard has admitted it’s not quite ideal. As a result, devs are looking at reworks for both the in-game shop and the Battle Pass system, just not right away.

Blizzard The in-game shop for Overwatch 2 has certainly had its fair share of controversy.

In a lengthy blog post shared on October 19, devs addressed all manner of talking points. From delayed hero reworks to upcoming balance changes and even touching on the recent Diablo 4 skin drama, plenty came up in conversation.

Though rounding out the latest ‘Director’s Take’ was a quick tease of what fans can expect in weeks and months to come. While this year’s BlizzCon will serve as the showcase for the game’s next hero, a few changes have been outlined to follow it up in 2024.

Namely, “a new take” on the game’s Battle Pass and in-game shop will come into the spotlight “a little later, most likely early next year.”

Exactly what these reworks may look like is anyone’s guess for the time being. Though it’s evident devs are hearing feedback loud and clear and eager to pivot in the near future.

Overwatch 2’s Battle Pass system, while enjoyed by some dedicated grinders, has left plenty to be desired for many others in the community. Meanwhile, the store’s well-documented issues have only continued to pile over over the game’s first year on the market.

Come 2024, Blizzard is seemingly hoping to alleviate some of these concerns with overhauls for both. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what their solutions might be when the time comes.