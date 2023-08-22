Overwatch 2 streamer left baffled after opening loot boxes a full year after transition

An Overwatch 2 streamer was left baffled after somehow opening 13 loot boxes a year after the transition, despite having logged on plenty of times prior.

When Overwatch transitioned into Overwatch 2, a fair few changes came into effect. In particular, loot boxes were no longer a thing as Blizzard switched to a straightforward shop for players to purchase skins rather than needing to get lucky.

And when legacy players with loot boxes in their inventory logged into Overwatch 2 for the first time, all their remaining loot boxes were automatically opened.

However, one Overwatch streamer was just left baffled after somehow opening 13 loot boxes in 2023, a whole year later, despite already having logged on after the transition.

An up-and-coming streamer, GiggleShip, shared a clip on the Overwatch subreddit of him suddenly getting the notification of his loot boxes being opened while browsing the menus, which left him absolutely baffled.

“What?” he said in the clip. “I’ve been playing this game since it was released, and it just now opened my loot boxes?”

He further explained in the description, “I started playing Overwatch in 2017. I’ve been playing Overwatch 2 consistently since it added a 2 to the name. I’m sure I got this alert when I first booted the game last year.”

Naturally, it was met with confusion and nostalgia from many others in the community, most of which were equally stumped by how it happened. “What the f***,” wrote a comment. Another wrote, “Bro came back to the good old days.”

As for if GiggleShip did get anything from the loot boxes, he said he wasn’t sure. “I think it’s either just a cosmetic repeat alert or an actual reopening. No idea which though.”

However, as pointed out by a user, they can go into their transaction history on the Battle.net website and view the virtual currencies for Overwatch to see if they actually received a skin or not.