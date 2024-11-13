CS2 November 13 patch notes: Train finally returns & other map updates

Counter-Strike 2’s November 13 update has arrived and with it, the iconic Train map is finally back in rotation. The full patch notes also reveal a handful of additional map adjustments.

14 months on from the release of Counter-Strike 2, devs are continuing to drip-feed content from the original game in all its revamped glory. While the last major update added The Armory, and even weapon charms for the first time in series history, it’s been a quiet few weeks since.

Article continues after ad

Now, surprising players on November 13, Valve has deployed the latest CS2 update. Teased earlier in the day with a 40-second video of the map in motion, it was later confirmed Train is finally back in the spotlight.

“A map almost as old as Counter-Strike itself returns,” devs tweeted to accompany the full patch notes soon after. That’s right, Train is now back in the rotation for both casual and competitive game modes, fit with all the flashy visuals and enhancements of CS2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The full patch notes warned veteran players not to expect an exact recreation, however, teasing a few changes to keep the most experienced fans “on [their] toes.”

That’s not all though, Overpass has also been adjusted slightly with a handful of layout tweaks, and Valve has added four new community maps to keep things fresh as well, which should help shake things up for players.

Palais and Whistle have been added for the Wingman game mode while Basalt and Edin are fully playable across both casual and competitive game modes moving forward.

Article continues after ad

Beyond these changes, the November 13 update doesn’t have any further patch notes to speak of. No weapon balance tweaks, bug fixes, or anything in-between in which to spotlight. Though as usual, more minor updates have still been flowing through in smaller blog posts.