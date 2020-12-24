Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch cosplayer turns out the lights as amazing Sombra

Published: 24/Dec/2020 12:48

by Lauren Bergin
Dzikan Sombra Cosplay Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment, Instagram: Dzikan

Share

Sombra

One of Overwatch’s most iconic anti-heroes is Sombra, the Mexican computer genius. Cosplayer Dzikan has pulled out a Sombra cosplay that will hack your brain. 

Sombra is one of Overwatch’s most popular villains. With cinematic shorts dedicated to her exploits, and fans all over the world trying to recreate her in CD Projekt Red’s popular title Cyberpunk 2077, Sombra weaves her way into pretty much every game in the same way she does virtual databases.

A recent glitch on the newest Deathmatch map Kanezaka lets players utilise Sombra to her full potential and use her translocators to take a quick trip to Hanamura. It’s brought her back into the limelight after she’s dropped out of the meta a little.

One cosplayer, however, has brought the Mexican rebel into real life, and it’s safe to say looks like she’s ready to hack the planet.

Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra is one of Overwatch’s favourite anti-heroes.

Cosplayer creates jaw dropping Sombra

A recent post from cosplayer u/MaoDzikan (Dzikan) on the Overwatch subreddit has garnered an insane 1.1k upvotes in less than 24 hours.

In a beautifully crafted image, she is framed by a background that could come straight out of a synth wave 80s video. The blue and purple hues work in tandem with Sombra’s iconic violet outfit to truly make it stand out.

The cosplay itself is equally as spectacular. With Dzikan’s hair literally the embodiment of the Talon Agent’s, as well as the futuristic outfit decked out in everything from her iconic SMG to the claw-like gloves that we see initiating hacks, there’s no doubt that this rendition of Sombra is practically flawless.

There’s one final detail, Dzikan’s positioning mirrors one of Sombra’s iconic Victory Poses, as well as one of her emotes.

Iniciando el hackeo! [Sombra cosplay photoshoot by Dzikan] from r/Overwatch

Fans react

It comes as no surprise that this cosplay has received a wealth of positive feedback. One Reddit user referred to the picture as “a great example of combining cosplay and photography.”

A second responder makes reference to that iconic hairstyle, noting that “the hair looks amazing. They got it to stand up as it does in the game. That’s quite a feat.”

This is a cosplay that Sombra herself would be proud of. You can almost imagine Dzikan and the iconic hacker chilling together while eating tostadas on a late night hacking session. This image really demonstrates the amount of artistry required to create the perfect cosplay, and we can’t wait to see what else Dzikan has in store!

 

Cosplay

League of Legends cosplayer stops the show as Christmas Sett

Published: 24/Dec/2020 8:00

by Andrew Amos
Christmas Sett cosplay in League of Legends by Taryn
Riot Games / Reddit: Taryn_Cosplay

Share

Sett

While it might not be a proper League of Legends skin, popular cosplayer ‘Taryn’ is putting their energy into bringing Christmas Sett to live, giving The Boss a festive tweak ahead of the holiday season.

December often brings a myriad of Christmas-inspired cosplays out of the woodwork. In League of Legends, there’s a collection of Snow Day and other festive skins to pull out. However, some champions are yet to receive the magic of Christmas.

Sett is one of those. The recently-released pit boss is celebrating his first Christmas in the League of Legends universe in 2020, having been added to the game in January this year. He doesn’t have a festive skin yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from trying.

If there’s one cosplayer that can pull off a Christmas Sett, it’s Taryn. We’ve already featured his previous Sett cosplays, and this latest one is right up there with the best of the best of all League cosplays ⁠— not just Sett ones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay)

“I know well what my Sett cosplay means to many of you. I entered so much into this character, I made several versions, official and unofficial and now this,” he told his fans on Instagram.

Taryn’s cosplay looks like it could be added right into League of Legends ⁠— well, that’s if we got a Snowdown event this year, which we didn’t.

Cutting Santa’s suit in half, Taryn rocks the ripped physique we’ve come to expect from the Boss, all while delivering Christmas cheer with presents galore.

The cosplay has, understandably, been a massive hit with fans. It’s garnered over 10,000 likes on Instagram, 3,000 on Twitter, and is going viral on Reddit. It might be Taryn’s last cosplay of 2020, but he’s certainly going out with a bang.

“I want to say a special thank you to my dear Twitch family for making this “prestige” Christmas Skin possible smashing the related goal on Twitch. Your love is my power,” he added.

If Riot were looking for candidates for Christmas skins in 2021, Taryn’s Sett cosplay should be inspiration enough to give the Boss one of his own. The players want Snowdown to return, and this would certainly turn heads.