Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch artist shows what every hero would look like if they were real

Published: 26/Dec/2020 21:11

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment/_m0us316_

Share

An Overwatch fan has continued their quest to transform all of the game’s heroes into super-realistic portraits, and now every single one has been given the IRL treatment.

Practically since Overwatch came out, fans have been dreaming about an IRL movie or TV show adaptation to bring the heroes we know and love into our world — sort of.

Sadly, Blizzard hasn’t leaked any plans for such a show, but one player named u/_m0us316_ has taken it upon themselves to make portraits for every character as realistic as possible, and their latest creation is one of the best pieces of fan art we’ve ever seen.

_m0us316_
We have to give them credit, Hammond probably would look a lot like this IRL.

Each of the portraits again looks like they could be Instagram photos from an actual, real-life person, and this time every character has been given the uncanny valley treatment, along with more updates to get each one as accurate as possible.

Heroes like Reinhardt and Ana boast their scars and battle wounds, and it’s even easier than before to tell who’s who (you don’t even really need the nametags here).

Of course, not every hero in Overwatch can be made “IRL” since they’re not actually human, like the Omnic crew and sentient animals Wrecking Ball and Winston.

All of these heroes portraits are pretty funny, like having an actual Hamster for Hammond and just a picture of a gorilla wearing glasses for Winston. Orisa and Zenyatta are literally just the same (except Zen now has a “realistic” looking cloak), and Bastion has been brilliantly turned into a toaster, which we wouldn’t mind seeing as an in-game skin.

_m0us316_
Blizzard must be kicking themselves for not coming up with a Bastion toaster to sell themselves.

It’s even more fun to look through this version and see who each hero looks like in the real world than the first one. McCree looks suspiciously like his voice actor Matt Mercer, and even Sojourn (who won’t be released until Overwatch 2) was included.

Sadly, a realistic game or show with characters that look like this set in the Overwatch universe doesn’t seem to be on the tables just yet, with Overwatch 2 currently in development. But it is fun to look at these portraits and imagine what it would be like if Blizzard and HBO or someone else collabbed to bring a live-action series to life.
FIFA

How to complete FUT Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21: Freeze, OTW, Rulebreakers, RTTF, Record Breaker, TOTGS

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:55

by Albert Petrosyan
EA SPORTS / FutPanther

Share

EA SPORTS have unveiled the return of a popular SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, called FUT Freeze Party Bag, which gives players a chance to pack a card from one of several past promos in this year’s title.

Introduced in FIFA 20, the Party Bag SBC quickly became a fan-favorite among the FUT player-base as it opened up cards from a lot of promos to be packed again, something which rarely happens.

EA have spiced up the holiday season in Ultimate Team with another running of this squad building challenge, which yields cards from six different promos that have already happened so far in FIFA 21.

Here are the promotions that can be packed in this new Party Bag challenge:

  • Ones to Watch
  • Rulebreakers
  • Road to the Final
  • Record Breaker
  • Team of the Group Stage
  • Freeze
All FIFA 21 special cards
FutPanther
All of the FIFA 21 special cards that can be packed in the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC requirements & cost

All that’s required to complete this SBC is an 84-rated squad with at least one In-Form TOTW player. FUTBIN estimates this to currently set you back 70,000 to 80,000 coins, depending on your platform.

  • In-Form TOTW players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 21 FUT Party Bag SBC cheapest solutions

Here are a couple of the cheapest solutions we can find for this SBC, neither of them requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

FIFA 21 Party Bag SBC solution
FUTBIN
One of the cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.
FIFA 21 Party Bag SBC solution
FUTBIN
Another cheaper solutions for the FUT Freeze Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21.

There are a couple of important things to note regarding this SBC. Firstly, it’s non-tradeable, so don’t expect to spam it until you can get a good card. Secondly, you only have a very limited time to complete it if you want to – the challenge was made available for only three days and will be expiring on Tuesday, December 29.

If you do decide to go for it, make sure to tweet us what you pack at @UltimateTeamUK and we might reply/share some of them! Good luck!