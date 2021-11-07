Overwatch announces Cassidy’s New Blood Challenge: start date, new skin, more

Overwatch has announced a brand-new limited-time event for Cole Cassidy called the New Blood Challenge. Happening just after the hero’s name change, it will give players the chance to unlock a brand new skin, and more.

The biggest Overwatch news of the last few months hasn’t been updates on the sequel, but instead the rebranding of the cowboy DPS formerly known as McCree.

Now officially known in-game as “Cole Cassidy”, Overwatch is launching a new mini-event for the hero, that was in development before the name change even happened, and won’t celebrate it, according to devs.

Cassidy’s New Blood Challenge Overwatch start date

Cassidy's New Blood Challenge begins Nov 9.

Overwatch’s New Blood Challenge will run for exactly two weeks from November 9 — 23. During that time we’ll have the chance to unlock a new hero icon, spray, and skin.

We know this because every hero event in Overwatch has offered these three items. So, that’s unlikely to change for this challenge.

Players will have to win a certain amount of games to unlock the reward for each tier. Based on how mini-events have been going for a while, this will most likely be broken up into levels of nine games played, for a total of 27.

Wins will count as two games played, and the player icon will be unlocked first, followed by the spray, and finally the brand-new Cassidy skin.

What could be included though is a bit of lore for the newly named Cole Cassidy. Every official background comic and story featuring the character currently uses the old name McCree.

New lore or not, the New Blood Challenge will fill the gap between Halloween Terror and the upcoming Winter Wonderland event. This usually begins around the beginning of December each year and should get going soon after Cassidy’s event wraps up.