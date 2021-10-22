Overwatch’s McCree just got renamed

Overwatch has officially revealed the new name for the DPS hero formerly known as McCree. Now, the outlaw gunslinger has officially been rebranded.

Blizzard announced they would be changing the cowboy hero’s name back in August of 2021. Formerly named after dev Jesse McCree, now the DPS hero will be rolling into matched with a brand new name.

Fans have been wondering what his new moniker could be for months, and on October 22 Blizzard finally announced what his new name would be.

What is McCree’s new name?

No longer will the Deadeye-wielding hero be known as McCree, now he’s known officially as the outlaw “Cole Cassidy” which we have to admit is a pretty old west-sounding name.

Advertisement

“The Cowboy he was rode into the sunset, and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn,” Overwatch said on Twitter, referencing his old name.

Meet Cole Cassidy. Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

We don’t know exactly when Cole Cassidy will be added to Overwatch, but since Blizzard is announcing it now it could happen when the current Experimental patch is added to the game.

This article is currently being updated…