Awesome Overwatch Koeran skin designs would be perfect for Lunar New Year - Dexerto

Overwatch

Awesome Overwatch Koeran skin designs would be perfect for Lunar New Year

Published: 24/Jan/2021 20:44

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

One creative fan has come up with a set of designs for Sombra, Winston, and Mercy that would make perfect skins for Overwatch’s upcoming Lunar New Year event.

As far as Overwatch events go, Lunar New Year is always a treat as it brings some of the most unique skins and other cosmetics to the game, while celebrating a holiday a lot of us in the Western Hemisphere might not otherwise be aware of.

It also happens just a few weeks after Winter Wonderland wraps up, which is a bonus since we don’t have to wait very long for new content. Lunar New Year, like the other events, is also a great inspiration for the more artistically-minded folks in the community to come up with some great skin designs of their own.

This year, Overwatch fan and artist seadragon art has returned with three designs for Mercy, Sombra, and a wild one for Winston that would make perfect skins for the upcoming event.

seadragon art
Mercy has traded in her Cadecus Pistol for a literal hand-cannon, and we’re all for it.

We’ll start with Mercy, who goes from blonde to brunette for this skin, along with some wings that look like literal feathery angel wings. Instead of her usual piece, she’s now got a full-on hand-cannon

Her staff is made of what looks like some kind of wood, and topped with a flower. A white robe ties it all together and we can practically see this skin activating Valkyrie above the battlefield.

Next is Sombra, who also has Korean-inspired threads that follow the colorway of her original, purple skin. Like Mercy, she’s no longer rocking her trademark Uzi, and also has a massive, ancient-looking cannon instead.

seadragon art
We could definitely see this Sombra skin being a hit with Overwatch players.

Finally, we have what could be one of the greatest skin ideas for Winston we’ve ever seen. He’s already a sentient, lightning-gun wielding gorilla, so why not make him into a sentient, Lightning-gun wielding tiger?

That’s just what seadragon did, and we have to say we would scoop up this bad boy asap if it were actually an in-game skin. Not only is he now a big cat, he also has some traditional Korean headwear and is puffing on a pipe of his own.

His armor and jetpack are made out of wood, and on this skin especially you can really see the amount of detail seadragon put into each of these designs.

Winston Lunar New Year Overwatch skin
seadragon art
Winston as a tiger? Don’t question it, it just works.

We don’t have an exact start date for Lunar New Year 2021 just yet, but expect to see some news or announcement on that after Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge wraps up on January 25.

As always, we’ll bring you all the info on new skins, cosmetics and other content as soon as it’s available, so be sure to check back as the next event approaches.

Cosplay

Resident Evil Village cosplayer goes viral as chilling mutant Daniela

Published: 24/Jan/2021 17:51 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 18:00

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Kayla Erin next to Daniela from Resident Evil 8
Capcom / Kayla Erin

Resident Evil 8

An incredibly talented cosplayer has gone viral on Twitter, after posting her uncanny cosplay of mutant girl Daniela from the Resident Evil 8 Village trailer, only four days after it was released.

Popular survival horror franchise Resident Evil’s 8th game was announced back in June of 2020, and since then hype surrounding the new game entitled “Resident Evil Village” has been brewing.

The new installment, set to be released in May 2021, will follow the protagonist Ethan Winter’s journey into a mysterious village, filled with bizarre creatures and spine-tingling moments.

Resident Evil Village banner
Capcom
Resident Evil 8 was announced at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event.

In an official gameplay reveal trailer that was released on January 21, fans got to take a look at some of the characters that would be joining them on their journey. One character, Lady Dimitrescu (often dubbed Tall Vampire Lady thanks to her height) has already been a hit among fans.

But alongside Lady Dimitrescu are some companions, who appear to be mutat residents in the castle, and they seem to be rather bloodthirsty from the glimpse we got in the trailer. One of the girls, named Daniela, has also been a hit among fans.

Cosplayer Kayla Erin decided that she wanted to try and recreate this brand new character, despite it only being four days after the trailer was released. But it’s safe to say that she did an extraordinary job of this cosplay, going viral on Twitter.

She’s cloaked in the same dark hood, overlaying a black long sleeve shirt with a deep scoop neck. On either side, she’s clipped some gold brooches that emulate the ones seen in the gameplay trailer, and this metallic look is matched with the various pendants that hang from her neck.

Deep red blood is smeared around her mouth, with heavy black makeup surrounding her eyes, stark against her blonde hair that mimics Daniela’s exactly. She’s even smiling in the exact same way, making for a very chilling, as well as a remarkably accurate cosplay.

At the time of writing her post has garnered over 82,000 likes, people flooding the tweet with compliments, commenting on how quickly she got the cosplay to look so accurate.

There’s no doubt that people will be producing more fantastic Resident Evil cosplays in the run-up to the release as the hype continues.