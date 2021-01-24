Awesome Overwatch Koeran skin designs would be perfect for Lunar New Year - Dexerto

One creative fan has come up with a set of designs for Sombra, Winston, and Mercy that would make perfect skins for Overwatch’s upcoming Lunar New Year event.

As far as Overwatch events go, Lunar New Year is always a treat as it brings some of the most unique skins and other cosmetics to the game, while celebrating a holiday a lot of us in the Western Hemisphere might not otherwise be aware of.

It also happens just a few weeks after Winter Wonderland wraps up, which is a bonus since we don’t have to wait very long for new content. Lunar New Year, like the other events, is also a great inspiration for the more artistically-minded folks in the community to come up with some great skin designs of their own.

This year, Overwatch fan and artist seadragon art has returned with three designs for Mercy, Sombra, and a wild one for Winston that would make perfect skins for the upcoming event.

We’ll start with Mercy, who goes from blonde to brunette for this skin, along with some wings that look like literal feathery angel wings. Instead of her usual piece, she’s now got a full-on hand-cannon

Her staff is made of what looks like some kind of wood, and topped with a flower. A white robe ties it all together and we can practically see this skin activating Valkyrie above the battlefield.

Next is Sombra, who also has Korean-inspired threads that follow the colorway of her original, purple skin. Like Mercy, she’s no longer rocking her trademark Uzi, and also has a massive, ancient-looking cannon instead.

Finally, we have what could be one of the greatest skin ideas for Winston we’ve ever seen. He’s already a sentient, lightning-gun wielding gorilla, so why not make him into a sentient, Lightning-gun wielding tiger?

That’s just what seadragon did, and we have to say we would scoop up this bad boy asap if it were actually an in-game skin. Not only is he now a big cat, he also has some traditional Korean headwear and is puffing on a pipe of his own.

His armor and jetpack are made out of wood, and on this skin especially you can really see the amount of detail seadragon put into each of these designs.

We don’t have an exact start date for Lunar New Year 2021 just yet, but expect to see some news or announcement on that after Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge wraps up on January 25.

As always, we’ll bring you all the info on new skins, cosmetics and other content as soon as it’s available, so be sure to check back as the next event approaches.