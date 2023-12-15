Overwatch 2 Winter Fair Event explained: How to get tickets, free skins, more

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland is coming back for 2023, and it brings with it the new Winter Fair Event. So here is all you need to know.

As Overwatch 2 goes past its first year, and seasonal events come and go, it seems the devs have been adding new features and activities for players to do with every event.

And 2023’s Winter Wonderland is no different as the devs are adding a new event pass with the holiday celebration, in which players can get free skins, or pay for additional cosmetics.

So here is all you need to know of the Winter Fair Event.

The Winter Fair Event Pass will begin on December 19, and looks to be wrapping up on January 15.

Blizzard did not give a definitive end for the event, however, any unused tickets for the event will be converted into Overwatch Credits on January 15, so we can safely assume that is the end of the pass.

Overwatch 2 Winter Fair Event: How to get tickets?

You can think of the Winter Fair almost as a Battle Pass in which, with each game you play, you gain progress in the pass.

But instead of XP, you get tickets which you can spend in the Winter Fair to unlock rewards of your choice.

Blizzard

Tickets are earned for every nine games. Wins are counted as double, which means you can earn a ticket in five games if you go on a winning streak that is.

It’ll take you four tickets to unlock a skin, although you can get bonus tickets and be able to unlock additional skins if you upgrade to the Premium pass.

Overwatch 2 Winter Fair Event: Skins

Depending on if you decide to pay for the Premuim pass or stay on the free track, you can earn free skins. Of course, paying for the Premuim will get you more cosmetics.

Not all the skins have been revealed yet, with the third Premium skin still unknown, however, here are all the skins we know that will be available in the Winter Fair.

Blizzard

Winter Fair (Free Pass)

Formalwear Cassidy

Formalwear Baptiste

Winter Jammies Illari

Winter Fair (Premium Pass)

Wrapping Paper Reinhardt

Kerrigan Widowmaker

We’ll be sure to update you here with further details once the event kicks off.