Overwatch 2 transforms Ana into an Omnic as Season 6’s incredible Mythic skin

The next Overwatch 2 Mythic skin arriving in the Season 6 Battle Pass has been revealed and it’s for Ana.

The new Overwatch 2 Invasion trailer gave players their first official look at some of the game’s upcoming content, even after Blizzard’s own president leaked upcoming skins and the new hero early.

In addition to the new support hero Illari, fans also got a glimpse at some of the season’s skins including some for Zarya, Pharah, Ashe, Roadhog, Torbjorn, and best of all, Ana.

Needless to say, this appears to be one of the best Mythic skins yet and should get fans hyped up for the upcoming season.

Overwatch 2 Invasion reveals Ana Mythic skin

Revealed near the end of the trailer, Ana shows up, but she’s not the elderly lady hero we’ve come to know. Instead, she’s morphed completely into what appears to be a Null Sector Omnic.

It’s not clear if this is part of an Invasion storyline or a “what if” skin similar to how Star Trek’s Picard was assimilated into the Borg, but it’s certainly quite eye-catching.

Mythic skins are new to OW2 and are customizable, so it will be interesting to see what options players have to modify the cosmetic to their liking.

We’ll have to wait and see what else the developers have up their sleeve, but we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on the new Ana skin, Illari and more.

Overwatch 2 Invasion goes live on August 10. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest OW2 news and updates.