Overwatch 2 unveils new Mythic Weapon Skins & Calamity Empress Ashe coming in S11

Overwatch 2’s upcoming eleventh season will introduce Mythic Weapon Skins as a new type of cosmetic, along with the latest Mythic skin: Calamity Empress Ashe.

Season 11 of Overwatch 2 is almost here and the devs have revealed Ashe will be receiving a Power Rangers-style Rita Repulsa skin in the form of Calamity Empress Ashe.

The latest Mythic skin is part of the Ultrawatch theme which pays tribute to Kamen Rider and Super Sentai. Calamity Ashe will require 50 Mythic Prisms to unlock and will feature three extra configurations that will require additional Prisms.

That’s not all, though. For the first time, Mythic Weapon Skins are coming in a mid-season update and they will come with their own visual effects and special sounds.

Article continues after ad

The first Mythic Weapon Skin will be Reinhardt’s Bound Demon Weapon Skin and is set to arrive on July 23. It has some interesting effects that make it stand out from other cosmetics, too.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Season 11 is coming on June 20.

For instance, Blizzard states in a blog post that there will be “incredible powers” involving this weapon skin including having its power grow with every match you play. Additionally, it’ll give some extra flair to Reinhardt’s Earthshatter ultimate by engulfing enemies in a “fiery surge.”

Of course, don’t expect the skin to do any sort of extra damage by having it equipped in traditional game modes, but Blizzard may release a future arcade mode that makes use of the skin’s special properties.

Article continues after ad

“You can unlock the base skin at 50 Mythic Prisms, and then unlock additional levels at 10 Mythic Prisms including a Weapon Flourish emote, elimination visual effects, and reactive effects,” Blizzard explained.

Season 11 of Overwatch 2 is set to go live on June 20 and will also feature the long-awaited return of the Pink Mercy charity skin, a new Runasapi push map, and reworks to some of the game’s most frustrating maps.