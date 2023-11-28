Overwatch 2 players slam “underwhelming” Mythic Orisa skin coming in S8

The Season 8 Battle Pass for Overwatch 2 will introduce the Mythic Grand Beast Orisa skin, and players are already slamming its inclusion.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, December 5 across all platforms. The seasonal update will most importantly add a new Tank hero to the mix – Mauga.

Another game mode – Clash – is also set to join the fun, alongside the brand-new Hanaoka map. While players patiently await the update, Blizzard has teased even more content for the Battle Pass offering.

Article continues after ad

Notably, a Mythic Orisa skin will become available to those who reach level 80 in the Battle Pass. Fans aren’t exactly thrilled about this particular addition, though.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 players blast newly announced Mythic Orisa skin

Blizzard showcased a glimpse at Mythic Grand Beast Orisa in a post on Overwatch’s Twitter account. In the video accompanying the post, it’s revealed that the new skin will arrive alongside Season 8 on December 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In addition to the revised look, the skin will also come with new ability sound effects, an ultimate makeover, and a series of color and weapon options. Replies beneath the tweet suggest fans are less than impressed by the Orisa-centric news.

Article continues after ad

Several users responded by saying the skin looks a lot like Orisa’s previous designs. “It’s literally just these in a different font… this is underwhelming as hell,” wrote one person sharing two photos of Orisa in different color schemes.

Article continues after ad

A similar comment reads, “Looks cool but it’s basically just the beetle skin with a couple extra colors so like…why.” Another Overwatch 2 fan lamented, “Of all possibilities for her mythic we get a legendary look-alike.”

Article continues after ad

It seems few Overwatch 2 players have any interest in unlocking the Mythic Orisa skin. But it’s possible that minds will change once Season 8 debuts next week.