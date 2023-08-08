Illari revealed in Overwatch 2: Invasion trailer as new Season 6 Support hero

The official Overwatch 2: Invasion trailer is here and it has formally revealed Season 6’s newest Support hero, Illari. Here’s our first look at the new addition.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is just on the horizon and Blizzard has finally given players their first proper look into many new bits of content Season 6 is bringing. With that, the much-teased Support hero has finally been revealed in the trailer.

Named Illari, she will be the newest Support hero to join the lineup after Season 4’s Lifeweaver. The reveal was incredibly brief, but we now have our first look into her abilities and visuals.

It was initially speculated after devs announced Illari’s upcoming release that she could be from Peru, and fans might have been right. She seemingly takes design inspirations from traditional Inca gods and her name appears to be Peruvian.

Additionally, we now have a first look into her abilities. We can see her use some sort of jump boost ability which gives Illari a short forward and upward boost.

We also got a look into what may be her ultimate ability. It seems when activated she can shoot a large explosive projectile, dealing damage to multiple targets.

It seems Illari will join the fight with a healing turret of sorts as well. Similar to a Soldier 76’s Biotic Field, it looks to heal any allies nearby the turret.

Weapons-wise, it looks like Illari will have some sort of long-ranged primary fire as we are shown the hero shooting enemies from a distance. Exactly how it functions, however, remains a mystery for now.

Blizzard The next Overwatch 2 hero is arriving on August 10.

This is all speculation from what we can see from the trailer, so do take this early intel with a grain of salt until Illari’s full kit is locked in. Players can discover what Illari’s abilities entail later into Season 6’s official release, but for now this is our first look.

But that’s not all that was revealed in the trailer. We also got a first look into Season 6’s Mythic skin which has been given to Ana, new looks into the PvE and Hero Mastery missions, and the new game mode, Flashpoint.