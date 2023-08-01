Blizzard President leaks new Overwatch 2 hero, Invasion skins & more

New Overwatch 2 Invasion skins along with a look at the game’s upcoming support hero were leaked by none other than Blizzard President Mike Ybarra.

Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE missions are finally set to launch on August 10 with the release of OW2’s sixth season.

The long-awaited content will introduce three story missions, a new hero, a core game mode called Flashpoint and, of course, many flashy cosmetics.

In the build-up to release, Blizzard decorated its campus to celebrate the upcoming season. While it seemed inevitable that this display would eventually make waves online, it was actually shared by Blizzard’s President in a since-deleted tweet.

Overwatch 2 leak reveals new support hero and Ana Omnic skin

In the picture, which was saved and reuploaded on Reddit, the front of the Blizzard campus showcases quite a few upcoming skins.

Front and center appears to be a special Mythic Ana skin with the sniper transformed into a possible Omnic. The theme of the Battle Pass is Invasion itself and it’s not clear if this is a story spoiler or a “what-if” non-canon situation.

Twitter The new Overwatch 2 hero appears to have been leaked.

In the top left, fans also spotted what seems like could be the game’s new support hero. Not much is currently known about her, but the devs have teased that she will have a very unique weapon.

The image also seems to include Reaper, Cassidy, Pharah and Genji all with similar Omnic-style skins. It’s not clear if these will be included in the Battle Pass or the shop.

We don’t have long to wait until the launch of Overwatch 2 Invasion so expect more news to come out in the days ahead leading up to release.

For now, however, it’s clear that players are absolutely stoked after seeing what they’re in store for cosmetic-wise once Invasion kicks off later this month. For more on Overwatch 2, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.