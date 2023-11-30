Overwatch 2 reveals Season 8’s theme skins as Orisa receives the Mythic treatment

Overwatch 2 has revealed its Season 8’s theme skins, Beast Hunter, with Orisa receiving the Mythic Skin treatment.

In just under a week, the long-awaited and much-hyped Season 8 of Overwatch 2 will be releasing, with the new tank hero, Mauga, taking center stage after years of anticipation of his arrival.

And with every new season, the devs are always sure to bring with it a new theme for the Battle Pass. Be it Season 5’s theme of DnD-esque fantasy, or Season 2’s theme of Olympian Gods.

Overwatch has revealed Season 8’s next theme as Orisa receives the Mythic Skin treatment, with several teasers of upcoming skins.

The Overwatch Twitter account revealed on November 29 Season 8’s upcoming key art, revealing the Battle Pass’ theme of “Beast Hunter”, with players being able to get a further look into Season 8’s new cosmetics on December 4.

And in the key art, we see not only the already revealed Grand Beast Orisa, but also a new Junker Queen, Mauga, Ana, and Widowmaker skin which would be coming into the Battle Pass, all around the same theme.

However, despite the hype for Mauga’s arrival being high, players are starting to point out that the recipients of the Battle Pass skins always seem to be the same few incredibly popular Heroes.

“Ana again?” a commenter replied in reaction to the key art reveal. And various comments on the Overwatch subreddit further praised the skin’s designs, but criticized the same heroes receiving skins.

“Honestly, I’m tired of seeing 6-7 same heroes get legendary skins every season. I’m a Kiriko main and even I’m tired of my main’s getting all the candy,” a player said about the key art reveal.

Season 8 of Overwatch 2 will be releasing on December 5. If you’d like to read our coverage of the game, you can check it out here.