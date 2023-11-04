Overwatch 2 Season 10 hero Venture revealed: Release date, abilities & more

Overwatch 2’s developers have shown off Venture, Season 10’s DPS hero, and their drill weapon that lets them burrow through the ground and catch enemies off guard. Here’s everything we know about Venture so far.

Venture will be the next Overwatch 2 hero after Mauga, the hero who just recently got placed in players’ hands for the first time in a surprise announcement.

They’re still a ways out with Season 10 being around half a year away, but the Overwatch 2 team has already shown off some of their abilities and concept art.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about Venture, including their abilities, release date, & more.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2

Venture is locked in for Season 10, placing their release around two and a half Seasons away. With Seasons lasting 9 weeks on average, Venture is a little less than half a year away at the time of writing, meaning they’ll be coming to Overwatch 2 sometime around March 2024.

Overwatch 2 has precedent for releasing Seasonal content after the actual Season’s start, so the start of Season 10 may not be the exact time Venture releases. It remains to be seen if they get delayed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Venture’s abilities revealed

Venture has a drill that seems to fire explosives in a straight line, somewhat similar to Sigma’s primary fire. The DPS hero is clearly in their early stages with their model lacking some textures, but what has been revealed has players excited for their release.

Article continues after ad

They have 200 health with an additional 50HP shield gained upon right clicking with a drill dash attack, as well as an ability that allows them to burrow beneath the ground and pop up beneath enemies.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, their ult hasn’t yet been revealed.

Venture is an archeologist, someone who’s willing to dig as deep as they need to go to find treasures the world buried long ago. They’re also Overwatch 2’s first non-binary character.

That’s everything we know about Venture so far! However, Venture’s announcement isn’t the only exciting Overwatch 2 news from Blizzcon. They’re also implementing a full ranked system overhaul in Season 9.