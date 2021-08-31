Overwatch 2 release date aiming for before Summer 2022: Sources

Fans hoping for Overwatch 2 to release soon may not have much longer to wait with Blizzard reportedly aiming to have the game ready to ship before Summer 2022.

While Blizzard has only revealed bits and pieces of the long-awaited sequel to their 2016 hero shooter so far, what we do know is that the game will be drastically different from the original.

For one, Overwatch 2 will be switching from 6v6 to 5v5 with the removal of one of the tank roles. Additionally, the game will feature a full PVE campaign mode along with single player hero missions.

Blizzard went dark again after revealing the 5v5 change back in May and has yet to provide any major updates since, leading some to suspect that there will be some major delays.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 releasing Q2 2022

As reported earlier by Dexerto’s Richard Lewis, an internal Activision Blizzard source has stated that getting the game released as soon as possible is of the highest priority at the company.

“We’re more than aware we need to get it out,” the source said. “So the word is the dev team has been told to lock in the features the game has, get it fixed and get it shipped. We’re looking to get it out before the Summer of 2022.”

Another source in franchise management has stated that the goal is to release the game by Q2 of 2022, which is from April 1 – June 30.

Advertisement

The game’s launch will also impact the Overwatch League. “The timing of the release will factor in the league schedule because obviously they don’t want to switch game versions in the middle of a season,” they said.

Whether or not the game is in a steady place at launch will remain to be seen, but it’s clear that a resurgence of the IP is of utmost importance to Blizzard. Hopefully, the game releases in a steady state and fans can return to the world of Overwatch once again.