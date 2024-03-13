Overwatch 2 players slam “frustrating” Cowboy Bebop skin prices

The Overwatch 2 community has slammed developer Blizzard after discovering the price of the new Cowboy Bepop collab skin will set them back almost the price of a whole game.

Overwatch 2 has had a tumultuous journey after it went live back in October of 2022. While the game was initially riddled with bugs and problems, the devs have worked continuously to help fix the game and ensure that the OW community is pleased with the state of play.

However, one aspect of Overwatch 2 that is a constant source of frustration for gamers is the in-game store. With Overwatch 2 transitioning into a free-to-play title, greater emphasis has been placed on in-game purchases, with microtransactions now the main way players can purchase new exclusive skins and cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

Recently, the Overwatch 2 team released a collaboration with Cowboy Bebop, a popular anime and one that OW2 fans were excited to see be brought to the game.

Article continues after ad

Much of this excitement quickly fizzled out, however, once players discovered just how much money they would need to front in order to get their hands on the exclusive Cowboy Bepop content.

Across Reddit, Overwatch 2 players have been slamming the cost of the new collab, particularly after many discovered the new skin pack would set gamers back over $50.

One Redditor commented, “So for almost the price of the entirety of Dragon’s Dogma 2, I can pay for skins in a video game. I f**king love gaming in 2024.”

Article continues after ad

Another added that if players are frustrated by the cost, the community needs to come together and simply not purchase it.

“The thing that’s frustrating is it’s all supply and demand, if people were only willing to pay $10 bucks for skins or skin bundles then that’s what we would be paying for the cowboy bebop bundle.

And the more people buy these skins the more they can have the confidence in raising the prices for later collabs.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if developer Blizzard decides to lower the cost of the new Cowboy Bepop collab content. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest Overwatch 2 news.