Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop skins wow players with surprise Valorant-style effect

Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop skins have come with a surprise sound effect on eliminations that have been wowing players.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 has just released its new collaboration skin line with Cowboy Bebop. With new skins for Mauga, Cassidy, Ashe, Sombra, and Wrecking Ball, fans have been absolutely adoring the newest set. There has been some discussion about Cassidy’s hair in his Spike Spiegel skin, with some players wanting a fix.

On top of that, some players have slammed the pricing for the skins, calling it “frustrating”.

Despite the hiccups, players have also discovered a new Valorant-inspired easter egg for the skins, with one in particular highlighting the cool effect on Twitter.

“Whenever you get kills with the new Cowboy Bebop Collab skins they play a little jazz tune after each kill! Get 5 in a row and it plays a little jingle!”

Similar to Valorant, each time you get a kill with a Cowboy Bebop skin it plays a little Jazz tune, getting 5 in a row plays a jingle, rewarding the kill streak.

Players have praised the skin for the neat detail, hoping Blizzard will add more easter eggs like this.

“I am in love with this and hope they add more little details going forward for newer collabs!” A player exclaimed.

“Blizz finally tuned into kill sound fx, unironically considering this skin now,” another agreed.

Blizzard Players are loving the new details on the Cowboy Bebop skins.

Other plays were happy to see Ashe get a fantastic new skin.

“I am so happy they gave her a good scope and THIS IS SO COOOL” they pointed out.

With Overwatch 2 continuing to push forward new collaborations like the recent D.VA skin, it’s likely we’ll see more features like this further down the line.