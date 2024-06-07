Overwatch 2 is finally making skins much more affordable

Blizzard appears to finally be making some big adjustments to Overwatch 2 skin prices with players receiving various discounts.

Skin prices have been very controversial in many games and Overwatch 2 is no exception. Some of OW2’s most popular skins have been locked behind premium bundles such as Season 7’s Moira Diablo 4 Lillith crossover skin.

Luckily, concerns from players are seemingly being addressed, or at least tested, in the form of some shop changes as documented by X account Overwatch Cavalry.

The epic Retro Star Mei skin has been discounted by as much as 70%, dropping the cost of the skin to a mere 300 coins.

In players’ “Just For You” shop section, prices have dropped by differing amounts. Players have spotted 900, 800, 500, and 300 coin pricetags.

For context, players can purchase 500 coins for $4.99, and they can also earn them by participating in Overwatch tournaments on FACEIT.

So far, the response to the price update has been mixed; some are pleased to see the sales, though others believe this should have been implemented long ago.

“They are doing what we’ve been asking since the game launch? Is this real? Is this a dream?” one praised.

“Little too late. I bought skins hoping it was funding development, not more f**king skins. Matchmaking is terrible, season 10 has cheating at an all-time high,” another roared.

The cost of skins is certainly a major point of contention for casual players who labeled Blizzard’s cosmetic prices “scummy.”

In addition to the Moira skin controversy earlier in 2024, players revolted over some skins costing $20 while just being recolored versions of existing cosmetics.

Amid this lower pricing test, players may learn more from Blizzard during the Xbox Showcase now that the company is owned by Microsoft.

With Season 11 quickly approaching and not much currently known about it, expect to see news about the shop, upcoming hero trials, and new maps in the days ahead.