Asmongold defends Blizzard over Overwatch 2 microtransactions

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold believes the Overwatch 2 microtransaction complaints are “delusional” and has defended Blizzard for the game’s current monetization.

Many members of the Overwatch 2 community have called out Blizzard for its pricey skins and cosmetics, noting how the Battle Pass is worse than the game’s previous lootbox system. In fact, it can take months for certain in-game items to be unlocked for free, while others are locked behind a paywall.

However, with the move to free to play, Overwatch 2 has made adjustments to the way players purchase content within the game. This change has largely been met with skepticism from long-time fans, but Asmongold believes that this new monetization model is a necessary evil that will help the game in the long run.

Asmongold on Overwatch 2 microtransactions

“Amazing how much people want to sh*t on Blizzard for a skin,” said Asmongold. “Like holy f*ck, it’s a f*cking skin. There are a lot of games where you can’t even get the items unless you spend real money. Like, it’s funny that it takes eight months and it’s stupid, but who cares, it’s a f*cking skin.”

The streamer notes that cosmetics don’t reflect how good a player is at the game, explaining how they offer very little impact on the overall experience. Asmongold was also keen to highlight that the new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass and monetization system is a necessary price to pay for the game being free to play.

“It’s crazy man, people are so entitled. I think it’s outrageous that people think that just because they bought Overwatch five or six years ago, that Blizzard can never change the way the game works. It’s like Blizzard is the only company that can release a game for free … and then get hate for it.”

While he agreed that the time required to unlock certain cosmetics is rather lengthy, Asmongold refused to jump on the current monetization hate bandwagon. Whether Blizzard will adjust the price of its cosmetics remains to be seen, but for now, players will need to grind for unlocks or part with some money to get the cosmetics they want.