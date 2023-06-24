Overwatch 2 players spot bizarre bug that gives heroes “acne”

A new visual glitch in Overwatch 2 has several characters looking rough, and players wondering what’s causing their favorite heroes’ faces to glitch out – or, in this case, break out.

These days, it’s become commonplace for video games to come with glitches. While some can be game-breaking like several bugs at Overwatch 2’s launch that required some characters to be outright removed, others are relatively unobtrusive.

Overwatch 2 — which is in the midst of Season 5 that has the player base divided — still has a number of bugs plaguing it.

In what appears to be another controversy, several Overwatch 2 players expressed concern over what appears to be “acne” on several faces of Overwatch heroes.

Overwatch 2 players blast bizarre facial glitches

On Reddit, a user by the name of Skasue posted a compilation of screenshots that feature of the game’s notable characters, including Baptiste and Kiriko. These photos included facial bugs that cause the characters to have marks on their faces.

The photos received a lot of attention from Redditors, many of which remarked that these marks look awfully similar to acne.

One Overwatch 2 player noted, “maybe it’s time for Kiriko to put the sweets away, she ain’t getting younger.” Another user stated, “Oof, I feel for Kiriko. She looks like she has a shellfish energy, because that’s exactly how I look after my steak gets cross contaminated.”

Players tried to figure out what exactly is the cause of these glitches, but it’s as of yet unclear why these appear in-game.

Multiple users commented that these types of visual errors are random in their experience. One person stated that a bug popped up just by selecting a Kiriko skin after the third battle pass. Another player that primarily uses Kiriko as a main noted that after putting in over 100 hours as her in Overwatch 2, about 20% of the matches make her skin looks “like a bathroom floor.”

This is not the first time that users have requested changes in Overwatch 2. Earlier in June, multiple players wanted Cassidy to get his signature flash bang back and remove his magnetic grenade following his controversial rework.