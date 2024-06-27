Overwatch 2 players blast Season 11 legendary skin that’s just an old “recolor”

A new Soldier 76 skin in the shop has left some Overwatch 2 players voicing their frustrations, comparing it with previous existing skins and calling it a mere “recolor.”

Cosmetics have always been a part of Overwatch, ranging from common recolored skins to legendary ones that alter the hero’s outfit, weapon model, and overall appearance – like the recently returned Pink Mercy skin.

Since its launch in October 2022, OW2 has introduced a number of new skins and collaborations, adding to the ever-expanding list of cosmetic options aside from the ones in the Battle Pass. But it goes without saying that not everyone is happy with how the skins are priced.

Lately, some players have been vocal about Mythic Weapon prices, and now this time, some players have taken their frustration to Reddit, arguing the new legendary Soldier 76 skin is just a “recolor” of existing ones.

With images comparing the newer Huntsman: 76 skin with older Night Ops: 76 and Commandy 76: skins, the player wrote: “A ‘legendary’ shop skin is just a reskin with literally nothing changed about it.”

Granted, some players in the comments argued the Huntsman: 76 is still a legendary skin due to the significant changes from the base Soldier look. Furthermore, legendary recolors are nothing particularly new in the game, but a portion of the comments expressed displeasure with the new release nonetheless.

One user brought up the issue of the skin being purchasable with coins instead of credits. “They could’ve let people choose to buy store skins with credits; not like the average player gets that many credits. But nah, OW2 shop skins? Always with gold credits. Git gud.”

“It’s a shame, I really love this reskin of the commando skin but there’s no way in hell I’m spending 20 euros or grinding for two weeks just to get this,” another mentioned.

“Thank God someone said something. It’s not a bad skin, but it’s super mid at that price point,” another chimed in.

Overwatch 2 skin prices have been quite a hot topic in the community, with the Lilith Moira skin being one of the most prominent examples, as it’s locked behind a $40 Battle Pass bundle. Though some players noticed changes to skin prices, only time will tell if there will be more discounts in the future.